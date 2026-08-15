The UK remains a top destination for international professionals, but strict immigration rules apply to Skilled Worker visa applicants

Frequent changes to the UK visa system mean applicants risk costly rejections if they submit without understanding current requirements

Experts have identified 10 fundamental points every applicant must review before submitting to the Home Office

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom (UK) remains one of the most sought-after destinations for skilled professionals worldwide, but the country's immigration framework demands careful preparation before any visa application is filed.

Changes to UK visa rules are made frequently, and anyone who submits a Skilled Worker visa application to the Home Office without a clear understanding of the current requirements risks a formal rejection or significant financial loss.

As reported on Friday, August 14, by the Nigerian Tribune, experts have identified at least 10 essential points that every applicant must review before completing a submission, whether they are an internationally trained professional, a recent graduate, or a specialist who has already secured a job offer from a British employer.

Experts highlight 10 key requirements UK Skilled Worker visa applicants should understand before submitting their applications. Photo credit: @boye4christ2006

Source: UGC

UK skilled worker visa: Details matter

The Skilled Worker visa route replaced the old Tier 2 General visa and is the primary pathway for non-UK nationals looking to work in Britain. The application process involves meeting salary thresholds, holding a certificate of sponsorship from an approved employer, and satisfying English language requirements, among other conditions.

The Home Office assesses each application against a points-based system, and gaps or errors in the documentation can result in outright refusal, which also means losing the application fee, which runs into hundreds of pounds.

What applicants must review before submitting

The 10 key areas applicants should examine before filing include:

1) UK visa: Going rate salary rules matter

Meeting the basic salary level of £41,700 represents only one portion of the financial criteria. A job offer must also align with the full standard pay rate, known as the “going rate,” for the specific occupation code assigned to the role by the government.

Regulations require that an employer pays the higher of the two figures: either the general minimum of £41,700 or the specific market rate for that profession.

2) Valid certificate of sponsorship

A visa application cannot be processed based only on a letter of employment. The company intending to hire the worker must possess an active sponsor license issued by the Home Office.

The employer is responsible for generating a Certificate of Sponsorship, which is a digital record providing a unique reference number that must be included in the visa application form.

3) CoS expires after 3 months

Once a sponsorship document is issued, the applicant must act quickly. The visa request must be submitted within three months of the date the document was created.

Furthermore, an individual cannot apply more than three months before the date the job is officially scheduled to begin in the United Kingdom.

4) Visa: Pay period compliance enforcement

Sponsoring companies are required to ensure that the salary paid in every pay cycle meets the legal minimums. This is checked by the authorities through national tax records.

If an employee is paid less than the required amount for even a single month, it may be identified during an audit and result in serious problems for the immigration status of the worker.

5) English Language proficiency

Applicants must prove their ability to speak, read, and write in English at the B1 level.

This requirement can be satisfied if the individual is a citizen of a majority English-speaking nation, holds a university degree that was taught in English, or achieves a passing grade on a government-approved language examination such as the IELTS.

6) Criminal records certificates required for sensitive sectors

Providing a criminal record certificate is a requirement for anyone working in sensitive areas like medicine, teaching, or social work.

These documents must be provided from every country where the individual has lived for a year or more since turning 18 years of age.

UK Skilled Worker visa applicants should check dependant rules carefully, as eligibility and financial requirements vary by work sector. Photo source: Getty

Source: Getty Images

7) UK skilled worker visa: Dependant rules

Rules regarding family members vary depending on the work sector.

While many applicants can bring family members, additional savings are required for each person: roughly £285 for a spouse and between £200 and £315 for each child. It is important to note that certain healthcare and care workers are currently prohibited from bringing family members to the UK.

8) UK visa: £1,270 financial maintenance rule

Individuals must show that they have enough money to support themselves during their first month in the country. A minimum balance of £1,270 must be present in a personal bank account for a period of 28 days in a row before the application is started.

This check is not required if the sponsoring employer officially confirms they will provide financial support on the sponsorship certificate.

9) UK visa: Budget for health surcharge costs

Financial planning should include the cost of the Immigration Health Surcharge as well as the standard visa application fee. This payment allows the applicant to use the National Health Service in the UK.

The current rate for an adult is £1,035 for each year of the visa. Therefore, a worker seeking a three-year visa must pay £3,105 at the time of application.

10) Skilled worker visa requires RQF 6

Most sponsored roles must meet a specific level of professional difficulty, referred to as RQF Level 6. This level is generally considered the same as having a university degree.

Jobs that do not reach this skill level are usually ineligible for the visa, with the exception of specific roles that the government has identified as having a significant shortage of workers.

Read more UK news

UK announces expansion of Global Talent visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government opened its Global Talent visa to more than 100 research-intensive private companies, allowing them to bring some of the world's most skilled scientists and engineers to work in Britain.

The announcement marks a significant shift in how the visa's endorsed funder pathway operates.

Until now, only universities, research institutes and a limited number of approved research bodies could use this route to sponsor incoming researchers. Commercial businesses can now do the same.

Source: Legit.ng