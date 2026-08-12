The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security published the official steps for obtaining a new residency permit

The residency permit is linked to an Emirates ID card, which is delivered via authorised courier companies after approval

Fees, required documents, and terms differ depending on which category of applicant is submitting the request

The United Arab Emirates has published a six-step process that foreigners must follow when applying for a new residency permit through the country's official immigration authority.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) outlined the procedure on its official government portal, noting that the service enables the issuance of a new residence permit linked to an Emirates ID card application.

The 6 Steps for UAE Residency Permit Applications

1. Submit application

According to the ICP portal, applicants must begin by submitting their application through the selected service channel.

2. Application review

Once submitted, they must review the application form and make any necessary corrections to pre-filled or retrieved data.

3. Attach supporting documents

The third step requires applicants to attach supporting documents if the system is unable to retrieve their data automatically through integration.

4. Pay required fees

After that, all required fees must be paid before the applicant can proceed.

5. Follow up on request

In the fifth step, applicants are expected to follow up on their request using the available tracking channels provided by the authority.

6. Notification of issuance

Once the process is complete, applicants receive a notification confirming that the residence permit has been issued. The Emirates ID card is then produced and delivered to the applicant through authorised courier companies.

Who can apply and what to expect

The ICP noted that the specific terms and conditions, applicable fees, and list of required documents are not the same for everyone. These details vary based on the category under which a person is applying for residency.

The categories listed by the authority include family members of a foreign resident, retirees, property owners, family members of a UAE national, and other eligible groups.

Each category has its own requirements, so please confirm the documents and fees that apply to your situation before beginning the process.

The UAE continues to attract a significant number of foreign residents, and the structured digital application process is intended to make the residency permit system more accessible and straightforward for those looking to live in the country legally.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng