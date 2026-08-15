The UAE government has published the conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for a Visit Entry Visa under the Job Opportunity category

Legit.ng learnt that applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree and meet one of two eligibility criteria set by UAE authorities

Financial security is also among the important requirements applicants must satisfy before the visa can be issued to them

The United Arab Emirates government has outlined the two categories of foreign nationals who can apply for a Visit Entry Visa under the Job Opportunity provision. This route does not require an existing sponsor or employer in the country.

The conditions, published in the UAE's official legislation, specify that applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent, meet one of two eligibility criteria, and satisfy a financial security requirement before the visa can be approved.

The UAE reveals 2 groups of foreigners who can get a job opportunity visa without a sponsor. Photo Credit: Anadolu

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Who qualifies for UAE job opportunity visa

Under the published rules, an applicant must fall into one of the following two categories:

1. An experienced worker classified at the first, second, or third professional level according to the professions classification approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

2. A graduate of one of the top 500 universities in the world, as ranked under the classification approved by the UAE Ministry of Education, provided that no more than two years have passed since the applicant's graduation.

Applicants who meet either condition must also hold a minimum qualification of a bachelor's degree or its equivalent and demonstrate that they meet the prescribed financial security threshold.

Why the visa is attracting attention

The job opportunity visa is designed to allow skilled foreign nationals to enter the UAE and search for employment without needing a job offer or sponsor before arrival. This sets it apart from conventional work visa routes, which typically require an employer to initiate the process on the worker's behalf.

The financial security requirement, while not further detailed in the published conditions, acts as a safeguard to ensure applicants can support themselves during their stay while seeking work.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had announced three categories of foreigners who can get a Green Resident Permit without a sponsor.

Foreigners eligible for UAE visa without job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had listed nine categories of foreigners who can get a resident permit without a job.

The provision, known as the Non-Working Residence Permit, falls under Article 46 of the UAE's residence legislation and is granted by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) following approval from the relevant competent authorities.

The official UAE legislation portal outlines who qualifies and under what conditions.

Source: Legit.ng