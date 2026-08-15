The US government is offering undocumented immigrants a $2,600 exit bonus and free travel if they self-deport through the CBP Home Mobile App

Immigrants who register on the app will be temporarily deprioritised by ICE for detention or arrest before their scheduled departure date

The CBP Home programme also waives civil fines for failure to depart and allows families to apply together for voluntary self-removal

The United States government has launched a voluntary departure scheme that offers undocumented immigrants free travel and a $2,600 cash payment if they choose to leave the country through the CBP Home Mobile App.

Under the programme, non-criminal illegal aliens who register their intent to depart through the app and clear a vetting process will be temporarily deprioritised by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for detention or any enforcement action ahead of their scheduled exit date.

CBP Home App offers undocumented immigrants free travel, $2,600 cash, and civil fine forgiveness for voluntary departure. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The government said this is intended to give migrants time to settle work, school, and personal matters before they leave.

What the CBP Home programme offers

Beyond the cash incentive and free travel arrangements, participants will also have any outstanding civil fines for failure to comply with a final order of removal or a voluntary departure order fully forgiven. The government said those who request assistance will have their departure arranged in a timely manner.

Officials described the scheme as a safe and orderly alternative to arrest or detention, adding that eligible aliens will be allowed to return to their home countries as regular travellers, without restraints or enforcement pressure.

How to apply through the CBP Home App

The CBP Home Mobile App is available for download on both iOS and Android devices through the App Store and Google Play. Once downloaded, users select their preferred language from the available options, then fill out required personal information and submit a current self-photograph through the secure platform.

Applicants can also add family members who will be departing alongside them by including their details in the same submission. After reviewing the application, users submit it to CBP Home for processing.

The government's messaging around the programme carries a direct appeal to undocumented immigrants, urging them to use the app to "leave the US on your own terms." Authorities framed the scheme as providing flexibility and assistance rather than fear, positioning voluntary departure as a more dignified exit route compared to forced removal.

Immigration programme prioritises safe exits, allowing eligible aliens to return home as regular travellers without enforcement pressure. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US to deport 97 Nigerians, releases list

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that 18 Nigerians had been added to its deportation list, bringing the total number of individuals set for removal to 97. The update was contained in a statement published on the DHS website on February 10, 2026.

According to the DHS, the arrests formed part of a coordinated crackdown across several U.S. states led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. The agency explained that the new names were included under its expanded nationwide enforcement operation targeting immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

Source: Legit.ng