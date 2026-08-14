Jason Arday, who became Cambridge's youngest black professor in 2023, was found unresponsive at his Battersea home on Friday, August 14

Metropolitan Police said the 41-year-old's death is being treated as unexpected and not suspicious, with a file to be prepared for the coroner

Arday had resigned from Cambridge weeks earlier amid plagiarism allegations and growing pressure from fellow academics

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - Jason Arday, the British academic who made history as the youngest Black professor appointed at the University of Cambridge, was found dead at his home in south London on Friday, August 14. He was 41.

As reported by the BBC, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were called to Daley Thompson Way, Battersea, at 15:12hrs following a report from the London Ambulance Service that a man had been found unresponsive inside a property. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jason Arday, the youngest Black professor appointed at the University of Cambridge, dies at the age of 41. Photo credit: @GauciReports

Source: Twitter

Guardian UK also noted the unfortunate development.

In a statement, police said:

"Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious. The case is being investigated by officers from the Met's Central South Command Unit. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

The London Ambulance Service said it deployed an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic in a fast response car, and members of its Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

Jason Arday: Resignation and plagiarism row

Arday was a professor of sociology of education who joined Cambridge in 2023. His tenure at the university came under scrutiny following a series of media reports alleging he had plagiarised his PhD thesis, completed at Liverpool John Moores University, as well as other academic work. Questions were also raised publicly about other claims he had made, including assertions that he ran 600 miles in six days and had raised £5.5 million for charity.

Liverpool John Moores University conducted an investigation and cleared him of wrongdoing. However, pressure on Cambridge continued to mount. Dozens of academics at the university signed a letter calling for an independent inquiry into the processes surrounding his appointment, and the University of Glasgow said last week it would review its own past appointment of him as a professor.

The controversy also extended to the Metropolitan Police, which faced criticism over its investigation into a harassment complaint filed against a Times Higher Education journalist who had contacted Arday with questions months earlier.

Jason Arday resigns as Cambridge professor amid investigation into academic qualifications and career claims. Photo credit: Andrew Holt/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Arday resigned from Cambridge and addressed the matter in an open letter published on the Good Law Project's website.

"This decision should not be interpreted as a loss of faith in scholarship or in the values that first brought me to Cambridge," he wrote. "Nor should it be mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me. It is simply the decision of someone who has reached the limits of what any person should reasonably be expected to endure."

In the days before his death, Arday cancelled events tied to the promotion of his memoir, which was scheduled for publication by Simon and Schuster later this month (August).

View the post on X about Jason Arday below:

Read more world news

Lecturer resigns from union

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lecturer, Professor Mohammed Aliyu-Paiko, renounced his membership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Paiko, a lecturer at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger state, in an open letter, said his decision was in response to the “irresponsible and inexcusable” tagging of state universities as quacks and irrelevant.

Source: Legit.ng