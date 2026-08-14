Sweden's Migration Agency has outlined specific residency requirements that foreign nationals must meet before applying for Swedish citizenship

Foreign spouses and partners of Swedish citizens face a different timeline compared to the general eight-year main rule

Nordic citizens and former Swedish nationals qualify for a shorter residency period under separate provisions in the rules

Sweden's Migration Agency has published the residency requirements that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can apply to become Swedish citizens.

The rules vary significantly depending on a person's background and family situation.

Sweden mentions how long foreign spouses must stay before becoming citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Sweden's general citizenship timeline

Under the main rule, any foreign national who wishes to become a Swedish citizen must have lived continuously in the country for at least eight years. This period is based on what the agency describes as "habitual residence," meaning the person is registered as a resident in Sweden and intends to remain there permanently.

However, several categories of people are permitted to apply after a shorter period of stay.

Nordic citizens, meaning those from Denmark, Norway, Finland, or Iceland, only need to have lived in Sweden for two years before becoming eligible. Former Swedish citizens who lost or gave up their citizenship are also subject to the same two-year minimum.

Requirements for foreign spouses of Swedish citizens

Foreign nationals who are married to, in a registered partnership with, or cohabiting with a Swedish citizen face a slightly shorter path than the standard eight-year rule, but it still comes with specific conditions attached.

According to the Swedish Migration Agency, these individuals must have resided in Sweden for at least seven years. In addition, the couple must have lived together for the most recent five of those years. There is a further condition regarding the Swedish citizen themselves: if that partner was previously a citizen of another country or was stateless before acquiring Swedish nationality, they must have held Swedish citizenship for at least five years before the foreign spouse can benefit from the seven-year provision.

The agency also makes clear that this shorter seven-year route is not available to everyone. Applicants who previously entered Sweden under a false identity, or who at any point made it harder for authorities to carry out an expulsion order, such as by going into hiding, must instead satisfy the standard eight-year habitual residence requirement, regardless of their relationship to a Swedish citizen.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng