The UAE government has published a list of required documents for foreigners seeking residency permits, including birth certificates and proof of kinship

Applicants from three countries face an additional requirement to submit a copy of their personal identification card

The UAE authority also requires valid health insurance and an employment certificate showing family monthly income and housing provision

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the full set of documents that foreign nationals must present before qualifying for residency permits.

The official list was published by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The UAE explains how foreigners can qualify for residency permits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The requirements apply to foreigners seeking to regularise their status in the country, covering everything from standard identity documents to proof of family relationships.

Documents UAE requires for residency permit

Applicants must present a valid passport alongside a personal photograph and a recent utility bill, either for water or electricity, to confirm their place of residence.

Proof of family ties is also mandatory, with the authority specifically requesting an attested marriage certificate and birth certificates for any children included in the application.

Children's birth certificates serve a dual purpose under the rules:

They establish the ages of dependent children and,

In cases where a child has special needs, relevant supporting documents can be submitted regardless of the child's age to maintain eligibility.

An employment certificate is another key requirement. The document must clearly state the family's monthly income and confirm whether housing is provided by the employer as part of the package.

Nationals from Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq face one additional condition beyond the standard list: they must include a copy of their personal identification card issued by their home country.

Across all categories, applicants are also required to hold valid health insurance at the time of submission.

Why birth certificates matter for UAE residency

The inclusion of birth certificates on the required documents list reflects the UAE's approach to verifying dependant eligibility before granting residency permits. By requiring applicants to prove children's ages through official documentation, the authority ensures that only qualifying dependants are added to a residency file.

The special needs exemption built into the same requirement shows a degree of flexibility within the system, allowing families with children who have disabilities to remain eligible for inclusion without being restricted by age thresholds that apply to other dependants.

UAE monthly income requirements for residency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UAE government has published the monthly income a foreigner must earn to qualify for residency permit in the country.

The minimum salary requirement depends on whether an applicant receives employer-provided housing or arranges accommodation independently.

Source: Legit.ng