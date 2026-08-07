The UK government has outlined specific groups of foreign nationals who are not required to sit the Life in the UK Test during their citizenship application

The exemptions cover applicants based on age, medical conditions, and prior test history, with four distinct categories recognised under the rules

Those who do need to take the test must book at least 3 days in advance and pay a £50 fee at one of over 30 centres across the country

The United Kingdom government has confirmed four categories of foreign nationals who are not required to take the Life in the UK Test when applying for citizenship or settlement.

The test, which assesses knowledge of British traditions, customs, and history, is a standard requirement for most adults seeking to settle or become citizens in the UK.

UK announces 4 group of foreigners exempted from taking citizenship test. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, the government has carved out clear exemptions for certain groups.

Citizenship: Who's exempt from UK test?

According to the UK government, applicants do not need to sit the Life in the UK Test if they fall into any of the following categories:

1. They are under 18 years of age

2. They are 65 or older

3. They have already passed the test on a previous application, such as during an earlier settlement process

4. They have a long-term physical or mental health condition that prevents them from taking it.

For those claiming an exemption on medical grounds, the government requires either an official exemption form or a letter from a registered doctor confirming the nature of the condition. The exemption is not automatically granted without supporting documentation.

Test format, cost and booking requirements

For all other applicants, the Life in the UK test must be booked online at least three days before the intended sitting date. The booking fee is £50, and applicants will need a valid email address, a debit or credit card, and an accepted form of identification to complete their reservation. The name provided during booking must match the ID exactly.

There are more than 30 test centres spread across the UK, and applicants may select their preferred location when making their booking.

The test itself lasts 45 minutes and consists of 24 questions drawn exclusively from the official Guide for New Residents. Applicants are advised to study the guide thoroughly before sitting the test. It is available in print, as an eBook, and in audio format, and there is also an official practice app and an e-learning subscription available to help with preparation.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng