Finland sets wages through sector-specific collective bargaining agreements rather than a single national minimum wage law

Entry-level monthly pay across Finnish industries ranges from roughly €1,900 to €2,500, equivalent to N2.9m to N3.8m

Only citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles among all African nationals can travel to Finland without a Schengen visa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration.

Helsinki, Finland - Finland does not operate a single statutory minimum wage like most countries. Instead, the country relies on sector-by-sector collective bargaining between employer bodies and trade unions to set pay floors for workers across different industries.

As reported on Sunday, August 2, 2026, by Vanguard, research into these generally applicable collective agreements shows that entry-level monthly wages typically fall between €1,900 and €2,500, depending on which sector a worker is employed in. At current exchange rates, that translates to between roughly N2.9 million and N3.8 million per month.

Finland has no national minimum wage, but sector-specific agreements set entry-level monthly pay at €1,900 to €2,500 (about N2.9 million to N3.8 million). Photo credit: @alexstubb

Source: Twitter

How does pay differ across Finnish industries?

The wage a worker earns depends heavily on the industry. Sectors such as retail, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, and healthcare each operate under their own collective agreement, with minimum salary thresholds set specifically for that field. A construction worker and a hospitality employee, for example, may fall under entirely different pay scales even at the same level of experience.

This decentralised approach means there is no single figure that applies universally, and workers are generally covered by whichever agreement governs their specific industry.

What makes Finland attractive to job seekers?

Beyond wages, Finland's broader offer to workers includes a comprehensive social welfare system, universal healthcare, high-quality public education, and strong protections for employees under Finnish and European Union labour law. Together, these conditions place Finland among the more sought-after destinations for skilled professionals considering relocation within Europe.

For African nationals weighing a move to Finland, the visa process is an important consideration. Finland, as part of the Schengen Area, requires most African passport holders to obtain a Schengen visa before travelling. Only citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles are currently exempt from this requirement on the continent, meaning nationals of all other African countries must complete the visa application process before entering Finland.

Most African travellers need a Schengen visa to enter Finland, while citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can travel visa-free. Photo credit: @PKXAirport

Source: Twitter

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Source: Legit.ng