Finland's Minimum Wage Reaches N3.8 Million Monthly
- Finland sets wages through sector-specific collective bargaining agreements rather than a single national minimum wage law
- Entry-level monthly pay across Finnish industries ranges from roughly €1,900 to €2,500, equivalent to N2.9m to N3.8m
- Only citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles among all African nationals can travel to Finland without a Schengen visa
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Helsinki, Finland - Finland does not operate a single statutory minimum wage like most countries. Instead, the country relies on sector-by-sector collective bargaining between employer bodies and trade unions to set pay floors for workers across different industries.
As reported on Sunday, August 2, 2026, by Vanguard, research into these generally applicable collective agreements shows that entry-level monthly wages typically fall between €1,900 and €2,500, depending on which sector a worker is employed in. At current exchange rates, that translates to between roughly N2.9 million and N3.8 million per month.
How does pay differ across Finnish industries?
The wage a worker earns depends heavily on the industry. Sectors such as retail, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, and healthcare each operate under their own collective agreement, with minimum salary thresholds set specifically for that field. A construction worker and a hospitality employee, for example, may fall under entirely different pay scales even at the same level of experience.
This decentralised approach means there is no single figure that applies universally, and workers are generally covered by whichever agreement governs their specific industry.
What makes Finland attractive to job seekers?
Beyond wages, Finland's broader offer to workers includes a comprehensive social welfare system, universal healthcare, high-quality public education, and strong protections for employees under Finnish and European Union labour law. Together, these conditions place Finland among the more sought-after destinations for skilled professionals considering relocation within Europe.
For African nationals weighing a move to Finland, the visa process is an important consideration. Finland, as part of the Schengen Area, requires most African passport holders to obtain a Schengen visa before travelling. Only citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles are currently exempt from this requirement on the continent, meaning nationals of all other African countries must complete the visa application process before entering Finland.
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Labour pushes for minimum wage increase
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Festus Osifo, the president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), said that organised labour is pushing for an annual increase in the national minimum wage paid to workers in Nigeria.
The TUC boss stated that members of the organisation, as well as their colleagues in the NLC, have begun talks on the issue.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.