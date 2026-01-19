Mauritius, Nigeria, Egypt: Minimum Monthly Wages Across Selected 15 African Countries in 2026
- African countries showed sharp differences in minimum wages as of January 16, 2026, with Mauritius leading and Ethiopia at the bottom
- The figures, converted into US dollars using the Oando Currency Converter, highlighted the wide economic and labour market gaps across the continent
- The disparities reflected varying government policies, productivity levels and living costs in each nation
Minimum wages across Africa revealed sharp differences in earnings, according to figures converted into US dollars using the Oando Currency Converter as of January 16, 2026. The data, reported by Cable Index, showed that Mauritius had the highest minimum wage among the selected countries, while Ethiopia recorded the lowest.
The figures highlighted how wage levels varied across the continent, reflecting differences in economic strength, labour market conditions and government policies. Countries in North Africa, such as Mauritius, Morocco and Algeria, were reported to have higher wage floors compared with many nations in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Data shows that Mauritius, with a minimum wage of $365.87 per month, stood well above the regional average, suggesting stronger labour protections and a higher cost of living. Morocco followed with $328.72, while Algeria reported $183.47. Egypt’s minimum wage reached $147.97, placing it among the higher earners in the region.
By contrast, Sub-Saharan countries showed significantly lower figures. Cape Verde and Lesotho recorded wages of around $137, while Kenya and Mozambique reported $117.15 and $103.75 respectively. Benin’s minimum wage stood at $92.14, and Madagascar reported $56.52. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, had a minimum wage of $49.18, reflecting the challenges of wage growth despite its economic size.
At the bottom of the list, Tanzania, Uganda and Angola reported wages between $31 and $36, while Ethiopia recorded just $2.69 per month, the lowest among the countries surveyed.
See the full list below:
1. Mauritius 🇲🇺: $365.87
Amount: 17,110 MUR/month
2. Morocco 🇲🇦: $328.72
Amount: 3,045 MAD/month
3. Algeria 🇩🇿: $183.47
Amount: 24,000 DZD/month
4. Egypt 🇪🇬: $147.97
Amount 7,000 EGP/month
5. Cape Verde 🇨🇻: $137.03
Amount: 13,000 CVE/month
6. Lesotho 🇱🇸: $136.86
Amount: 2,242 LSL/month
7. Mozambique 🇲🇿:$103.75
Amount: 6,688 MZN/month
8. Kenya 🇰🇪: $117.15
Amount: 15,202 KES/month
9. Benin 🇧🇯: $92.14
Amount: 52,000 XOF/month
10. Madagascar 🇲🇬: $56.52
Amount: 262,680 MGA/month
11. Nigeria 🇳🇬: $49.18
Amount: 70,000 NGN/month
12. Tanzania 🇹🇿: $31.75
Amount: 80,000 TZS/month
13. Uganda 🇺🇬: $36.33
Amount: 130,000 UGX/month
14. Angola 🇦🇴: $34.89
Amount: 32,181 AOA/month
15. Ethiopia 🇪🇹: $2.69
Amount: 420 ETB/month
Source: Legit.ng
