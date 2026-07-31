UK Visas and Immigration has reminded student visa applicants to regularly check both their inbox and junk folder after submitting their applications

The agency explained that applicants could receive requests for additional information by email and warned that failing to respond promptly might slow visa processing

UKVI also advised applicants who used education or travel agents to ask them to monitor emails for official correspondence relating to their visa applications

The United Kingdom government has reminded student visa applicants to remain alert after submitting their applications, warning that missing an important email could delay a decision on their visas.

The advice was issued by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), which urged applicants to regularly check both their email inbox and junk or spam folders after completing the application process.

A student completed a UK visa application before checking for confirmation emails from UKVI. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The agency explained that visa officers may contact applicants if additional information or documents are required before a final decision can be made. Failing to notice or respond to such requests promptly could slow down the processing of an application.

Why should UK visa applicants check their email?

According to UKVI, applicants should monitor their email accounts closely because officials may send requests for further information if anything is missing from the application.

The agency warned that overlooking such emails, particularly if they end up in the junk folder, may result in unnecessary delays.

"After submitting your UK Student visa application: Check your inbox AND junk folder! UKVI may email you for more information. Missing an email could delay your visa decision."

Applicants who used agents also receive advice

UKVI also directed applicants who submitted their visa applications through education or travel agents to ensure those agents are checking for correspondence from the immigration authorities.

The government noted that some communications relating to an application may be sent to the email address used during the submission process. Applicants should therefore stay in contact with their representatives to avoid missing important updates.

"TOP TIP: If you applied through an agent, ask them to check too!"

What applicants should do after submitting a UK visa application

UKVI advised applicants to:

Check their email inbox regularly for messages from UKVI. Monitor the junk or spam folder in case official emails are filtered there. Respond promptly if UKVI requests additional information or supporting documents. Stay in contact with their visa agent, if they used one, and ask the agent to monitor incoming emails related to the application.

The reminder comes as thousands of international students continue applying for UK study visas ahead of the new academic session, with immigration officials encouraging applicants to respond quickly to any requests that could affect processing times.

UK releases student visa document checklist

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that international students who have secured admission to study in the United Kingdom have been advised to begin their student visa applications online, with the UK government outlining the documents they must submit before travelling.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, explains the application process for students applying from outside the UK and sets out the documents and identity checks required before a visa can be issued.

Source: Legit.ng