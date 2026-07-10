Saudi Arabia has shared details of the application fee for its tourism visa, as well as the requirements and permitted stay duration

The Saudi Arabian government has also issued important instructions for applicants who are below the age of 18

The report also shows the amount an applicant needs to pay for a stopover visa and the permitted duration of stay

Saudi Arabia has announced the cost of some of its visas to help foreigners and nationals of other countries know the amount they need to budget for their travel plans.

This article does not include the cost of work, study, student, or business visas. Instead, it focuses strictly on the stopover visa and tourism visa.

Saudi Arabia publishes cost of tourism and stopover visas for foreign travellers. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Pool/HansMusa/Matthew Starling

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's tourism and stopover visa

The amount charged for each visa is available on different websites recognised by the Saudi Arabian government.

In this article, however, Legit.ng explains in detail the cost of the stopover visa and tourism visa in Saudi Arabia, as well as their duration and other requirements.

Saudi Arabia: Stopover visa fees

The visa is free (if booked with the airline). However, foreigners are required to pay an application fee of USD 10.50 (N14,473).

Stopover visa: Requirements/duration

A traveller is allowed to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 96 hours after completing the application process and arriving in the country.

The visa is valid for three months and is for a single entry. A sum of USD 3.45 (N4,755.55) is also charged as the medical insurance fee.

An insurance digital service fee of the same amount is also charged.

Saudi Arabia explains that the stopover visa is automatically generated during the flight booking process and is emailed to the traveller.

Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/HansMusa

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: Tourism visa fees

The Saudi Arabian government charges a specific fee for the tourism visa and also states the duration a traveller can stay in the country.

The tourism visa fee is USD 80 (N110,275), while a digital service fee of USD 10.50 (N14,473) is also charged.

Tourism visa: Requirements

An applicant who wishes to apply must pay a non-refundable fee and must be at least 18 years old at the time of application. Applicants below the age of 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Other requirements include proper documentation, a valid passport, and sufficient funds to cover food, transportation, accommodation, and other expenses during the stay. Applicants are also expected to obey the rules and laws of Saudi Arabia.

The duration of stay on a Saudi Arabia tourism visa is up to 90 days.

The processing time for the visa application ranges from one minute to three business days.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared her WhatsApp conversation with a man from Saudi Arabia after giving him her phone number on TikTok.

According to the report, the man repeatedly asked her to show her face and body during their conversation. The lady, however, declined the request and jokingly blamed the situation on a nationwide power outage, a response that amused many social media users.

Man trends during Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a video of an unusually tall man performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia went viral on social media.

The man drew attention because of his extraordinary height, with many pilgrims turning to look at him as he walked into a room. The video sparked reactions online, with many people expressing amazement at his appearance.

Source: Legit.ng