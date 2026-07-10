Saudi Arabia expanded its digital entry system to welcome holidaymakers from 66 nations

The government launched a twelve-month multiple-entry visa allowing 90-day stays per visit

Three specific African nations secured eligibility for the new online travel platform

Saudi Arabia has expanded its digital entry system to welcome international travellers. The simplified online portal allows holidaymakers from 66 nations to obtain their travel authorization quickly.

This initiative aims to showcase the rich cultural history and diverse landscapes of the Middle East, including the coastal areas of the Red Sea and the scenery of Abha.

The scenic coastal areas of the Red Sea are now more accessible to international tourists. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

The newly introduced electronic visa operates as a multiple-entry document valid for twelve months. Holders can remain inside the kingdom for a maximum duration of 90 days per visit.

This scheme permits individuals to engage in leisure travel, attend public events, and visit family members.

It also covers the performance of Umrah, though regular Hajj activities and academic studies remain strictly excluded.

Which African nations can apply now?

The updated immigration framework includes specific passport holders from the African continent. Citizens belonging to these designated regions can now bypass traditional embassy channels by using the web platform before their departure.

The giant of Africa and the most populous nation on the continent, Nigeria, is sadly not on the list.

The qualified African countries are detailed below:

Mauritius Seychelles South Africa

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

List of countries that requires no visa to enter South Korea

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea have updated the entry frameworks for international travelers, detailing specific visa-free stay limits for global citizens.

Under South Korea's reciprocal visa-waiver agreements, ordinary passport holders from eligible jurisdictions can enter the country for short-term stays, including tourism, business meetings, and family visits, without obtaining a traditional consular visa.

South Korea's immigration authorities have updated the short-term entry protocols. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The permitted length of stay is strictly categorized by nationality under the bilateral treaties. Under these terms, Canadian citizens enjoy the most extensive visa-free privilege, with stays permitted for up to 180 days.

Citizens from the majority of European nations, the United States, Australia, and select parts of Asia are granted up to 90 days of visa-free entry.

Meanwhile, travelers from a select group of countries, primarily across the Middle East and Oceania, are limited to short-term stays of up to 30 days.

China releases list of visa-exempted countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has released an updated list of nations covered under its expanding unilateral visa exemption policies.

The measure allows qualifying passport holders to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays, part of a broader ongoing push by Beijing to revitalize international tourism and ease global business travel.

Source: Legit.ng