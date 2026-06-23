Countries are expanding skilled worker visa programmes amid Nigeria's trending 'japa' migration wave

Canada and several other countries offer clear pathways from skilled worker visas to permanent residency, creating new opportunities for Nigerians seeking to live and work abroad

Professionals can secure work visas leading to permanent residency in just a few years across these nations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Amid the growing 'japa' trend among Nigerians, several countries are expanding skilled worker visa programmes that provide clear pathways to permanent residency (PR).

Legit.ng reports that this makes them increasingly attractive destinations for professionals seeking long-term career growth and settlement opportunities abroad.

As the japa wave continues, several nations, including Ireland, are making it easier for skilled professionals to secure work visas that can lead to permanent residency. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Japa is a Yoruba word (loosely translating to "to run away," "flee," or "escape") that has become the ultimate buzzword for emigrating from your home country to seek better economic and living opportunities abroad.

5 countries easing work visa residency

Legit.ng highlights countries offering work visas with pathways to permanent residency in 2026:

1) Permanent residence visa: Ireland

Ireland’s Critical Skills Employment Permit is highly attractive for skilled professionals, particularly in tech and healthcare sectors.

Backed by a strong economy and major global companies, the pathway to permanent residency becomes available after around five years, making it a realistic and rewarding option.

2) Permanent residence: Germany

Germany offers one of Europe’s most straightforward skilled migration routes through the EU Blue Card.

It is designed for professionals in fields such as engineering, IT, and healthcare. With stable employment and basic integration requirements like language skills, applicants can qualify for permanent residency in about five years, making it a strong and practical option.

3) PR: New Zealand

New Zealand offers a stable and relatively straightforward Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa. It prioritises workers in essential industries such as healthcare, engineering, and agriculture.

The process is clear, and eligible workers can typically transition to permanent residency after gaining relevant work experience over a few years.

4) Visa: Canada

Canada remains one of the easiest and most structured pathways for skilled workers through its Express Entry system.

Applicants are assessed using a transparent points-based system covering age, education, work experience, and language ability. Successful candidates can also access faster routes through Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), especially in high-demand sectors like healthcare, IT, and engineering, making permanent residency relatively achievable.

Canada is one of the top destinations for Nigerians looking to relocate, work, or study. With a large, established Nigerian diaspora and organised immigration pathways, it offers distinct advantages in diversity, employment, and quality of life.

Photo credit: @KabuubiMedia

Source: Twitter

5) Australia skilled work visa route

Australia’s skilled migration system remains highly structured and transparent, especially through its occupation shortage lists.

Professionals in healthcare, IT, construction, and education are in high demand. Its points-based system provides a clear pathway to permanent residency, often within around three years of working on a qualifying visa.

Read more on travel visa:

‘Europeans are ‘japaing’ to Africa’ - Lecturer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isa Olalekan Elegbede, a visiting scholar with the Dalhousie University in Canada, urged Nigerians to start conversations around the economic opportunities on the African continent.

The scholar's comment comes amid concerns over the rising emigration of young Nigerians from the country in search of a better life abroad.

Elegbede, also a diaspora expert with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, Germany, said Europeans are thronging into African countries.

Source: Legit.ng