Civil society group NAD called on General Yakubu Gowon and former Nigerian presidents to urgently intervene in the ongoing NYSC reform process

The group warned that Federal Executive Council-approved changes risk undermining the NYSC's founding purpose of promoting national unity and integration

NAD national convener Dr Lucky Eremosele specifically named Obasanjo, Babangida, Shonekan, and Abdulsalami among leaders whose counsel is needed

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A civil society organisation, the National Alliance for Democracy (NAD), has urged General Yakubu Gowon and all living former presidents of Nigeria to step in and engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directly over proposed reforms to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The group said it is alarmed that reforms recently approved by the Federal Executive Council could compromise the founding mission of the NYSC.

NAD calls Gowon & former leaders to defend NYSC integrity. Photo credit: NYSC/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

NYSC reform: Why NAD is raising alarm

NAD national convener, Dr Lucky Eremosele, said the elder statesmen carry a historic responsibility to protect the scheme's integrity.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, July 10, 2026.

"General Yakubu Gowon and our former Presidents have a historic responsibility to protect the NYSC as a symbol of Nigerian unity. We call on them to immediately intervene by engaging President Tinubu on these reforms."

Dr Eremosele argued that the current direction of the reforms places too much weight on commercial and skills-based objectives, potentially at the cost of the programme's unified mandate.

"The proposed changes, while claiming to modernise the scheme, risk diluting its primary purpose of fostering national integration. National interest must supersede any rushed alterations that could weaken this vital institution."

The alliance pointed to worsening security conditions and ethno-religious tensions across Nigeria as reasons why the NYSC's traditional deployment model remains as relevant as ever.

It cautioned that shortened orientation periods, risk-sensitive postings, and civilian-led structures could reduce cross-cultural exposure among young graduates and inadvertently deepen divisions.

NYSC reform: Calls for broader consultation

NAD insisted that comprehensive reform must involve stakeholders well beyond the executive branch, including traditional rulers, youth organisations, civil society groups, and, critically, the generation that founded the scheme.

The group specifically appealed to former heads of state Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekan, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar to add their voices to the process.

"We appeal to General Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekan, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and other former leaders to rise to the occasion. Their meeting with President Tinubu will help guide the process towards sustainable reforms."

The group also called for scrutiny of plans around technology-driven mobilisation and specialised career streams.

It warned that these could create new inequalities or lock certain graduates out of meaningful national service.

"President Tinubu means well for the youth, but the voice of experience from General Gowon and former Presidents is indispensable at this critical moment."

Dr Eremosele added that poorly implemented reforms risk eroding public confidence in national institutions.

Civil Society appeals to Gowon, Obasanjo for NYSC reform dialogue with Tinubu. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Tinubu urged to suspend NYSC reform

Recall that a youth coalition appealed to President Tinubu to pause proposed NYSC reforms, warning that they could undermine national unity and the scheme's founding mission.

The Coalition for National Unity and Youth Development called for an expanded review committee comprising former NYSC directors-general, security experts, employers and civil society groups before any bill reaches the National Assembly.

The group defended the scheme's military orientation, emergency response record and digital systems, arguing that inadequate funding rather than structural overhaul is the real challenge facing NYSC.

FG finally unveils fabric replacing NYSC khaki

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Government approved replacing the NYSC khaki uniform and announced the fabric type that will be used.

The government also introduced a new posting approach expected to align corps members with their academic backgrounds.

The NYSC reform will retain military involvement while changing operational leadership and expanding skills-focused national service.

Source: Legit.ng