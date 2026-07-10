Spain and Belgium are set to meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final after both nations won their Round of 16 matches

Spain eliminated Portugal while Belgium knocked out co-hosts USA to secure their places in the last eight

Nimbus Pronos, the cat renowned for predicting football results, has tipped Spain to advance to the semi-finals

Spain and Belgium will face each other in a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with both sides arriving at the fixture on the back of significant victories in the previous round.

La Roja secured their passage to the last eight by eliminating Portugal in the Round of 16, while Belgium progressed after ending the tournament of co-hosts USA with a decisive victory of their own.

Mysterious cat backs Spain to beat Belgium. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Sports Illustrated, Spain have won more than half of all competitive and friendly encounters between the two nations, giving them a meaningful advantage in head-to-head.

Mysterious cat predicts Spain vs Belgium

Nimbus Pronos, the cat who built a reputation for predicting the outcomes of football matches, has backed Spain to come through the tie and reach the semi-finals.

The winner of the match has tournament favourites France waiting for them in the semi-final after Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 in the first quarter-final.

Supercomputer predicts Spain vs Belgium

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final fixture between Spain and Belgium.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations during which Spain came out winners in more than 58%, with Belgium having less than 20%.

Source: Legit.ng