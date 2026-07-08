Zlatan Ibrahimovic issued a stark warning to Argentina after Messi's starring role in a 3-2 comeback win over Egypt at the 2026 World Cup

The Swedish legend described Messi as an 'animal' but insisted the Inter Miami star cannot be expected to carry Argentina alone

Argentina's victory over Egypt sent them into the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has cautioned Argentina against over-relying on Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He warned that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner cannot be the only driving force behind the defending champions' campaign.

Ibrahimovic made the remarks after Messi delivered yet another commanding performance in Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt, a result that booked the South American side's place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup after beating Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16. Photo by: Carmen Mandato - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ibrahimovic's warning to Argentina

Despite praising the Inter Miami forward in glowing terms, Ibrahimovic was unambiguous in his assessment of Argentina's structural dependency on their captain.

The Manchester United star said Messi is a different breed and he is determined to win the match despite being two goals down in the Round of 16 game. He said via GOAL:

"You can see that something changed. He flipped a switch (after 2-0). He became an animal and nobody could stop him.

"You can see how much it means to him. He may have won everything, however many Ballon d’Or awards there are, but he still wants more."

Messi was at his influential best against Egypt, playing a central role in turning around a deficit to secure a 3-2 win in what proved to be a nervy encounter.

However, Ibrahimovic's concern centres on the broader squad, specifically whether Argentina's supporting cast can consistently contribute enough to reduce the burden on their 37-year-old talisman as the tournament enters its most demanding stages.

Argentina's path to the quarterfinals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants the Argentine team to support Lionel Messi throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

The win over Egypt extended Argentina's unbeaten run at the tournament and confirmed their progression to the quarterfinals, where expectations will intensify for the defending world champions.

Messi, who led Argentina to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, remains the focal point of a squad that has leaned heavily on his vision, creativity, and goal threat throughout the competition.

Ibrahimovic, whose own illustrious club career spanned Europe's biggest stages, has long been regarded as one of the most perceptive voices in football despite never winning a World Cup himself, per Zamin.

His comments carry weight as a sober appraisal from someone who understands the psychological and physical demands placed on a team's sole standard-bearer at major tournaments.

Argentina's coaching staff will likely be aware of the same concern as the team prepares for quarterfinal action, with tougher opposition expected in the knockout rounds.

Messi reflects on dramatic comeback

Legit.ng previously reported that an emotional Messi admitted the victory over Egypt brought enormous relief after Argentina found themselves staring at elimination.

The captain explained that qualification was all that mattered, describing the comeback as one of the toughest moments of the tournament while expressing delight that his side found a way to recover.

Source: Legit.ng