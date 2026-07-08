The UAE Federal Authority added six new nationalities to its conditional visa-on-arrival program

Eligible travellers can select either a 14-day extendable stay or a 60-day non-extendable entry option

Applicants must hold valid residency permits from designated Western or Asian nations to qualify

The United Arab Emirates' Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has expanded its immigration criteria, granting visa-on-arrival access to six new nationalities.

This policy update is designed to establish a more flexible entry system and ease travel constraints for international visitors.

Dubai's modern skyline continued to attract millions of international visitors every year.s. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under the amended guidelines as reported by Khaleej Times, travellers can choose between a 14-day or a 60-day stay format upon their arrival at UAE borders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the expansion aims to foster international economic partnerships and solidify the nation’s status as a top destination for global talent.

Which 6 new countries get UAE arrival visas?

The updated framework officially extends entry privileges to six additional nations. Prior to this amendment, only Indian nationals were eligible to access this specific visa category.

The newly added eligible countries are:

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

the Philippines

Kenya

South Africa

International tourists explored the UAE under visa-free and visa-on-arrival arrangements. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What are the residence permit rules?

To successfully claim the visa on arrival, applicants and their accompanying family members must hold a valid residence permit or green card from an approved list of jurisdictions.

The UAE has expanded this qualifying residency list to include the following locations:

Singapore

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Canada

The United States

United Kingdom

European Union Member States

Immigration officials clarified that the 14-day permit costs Dh100 and allows a single extension, whereas the 60-day visa costs Dh250 but cannot be extended.

Visitors who exceed their permitted duration face an overstay penalty of Dh50 per day.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry to UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs. Millions of visitors arrive in the UAE every year for tourism, business and family visits.

UAE bans social media use for children

Legit.ng previously the United Arab Emirates has announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, with platforms required to monitor and disable accounts created by underage users or risk being blocked in the country.

The UAE’s official WAM news agency announced the measure, citing a cabinet resolution that sets 15 as the minimum age for social media use.

Source: Legit.ng