Timothy Kusemi, a Nigerian driver, had been jailed for causing the death of 70-year-old Susan Whittles after failing his UK driving test twice

Coroner Lorraine Harris had warned of a legal loophole allowing foreign drivers to continue driving unsupervised despite repeated test failures

Susan Whittles died at the scene while her husband sustained severe injuries after Kusemi failed to give way at a rural junction

A Nigerian national who failed his UK driving test twice has been jailed after causing a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman in East Yorkshire.

An inquest heard that Timothy Kusemi, 41, was driving on a provisional licence when his vehicle collided with another car at a rural junction on 24 November 2023, resulting in the death of Susan Whittles.

Nigerian Man Who Failed Driving Test Twice in UK Kills 70-Year-Old Woman in Tragic Road Accident

Source: Twitter

Kusemi, of Lower Bedford Road, London, had previously failed his driving test twice before the incident. He subsequently failed four more times after the crash before eventually passing in March 2025, more than two years after becoming a UK resident.

UK: Crash occurred at rural junction

The court was told that Kusemi was travelling northbound in his Audi A6 along Burton Road towards Burton Fleming when the collision occurred. At the same time, Mrs Whittles and her husband, Bill, 83, were driving eastbound on the B1253 in a Volkswagen T-Roc.

As they approached a crossroads, Kusemi failed to stop and give way, crashing into the side of the couple’s vehicle.

Emergency services responded swiftly, but Mrs Whittles died at the scene. Her husband sustained serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his spine, ribs and sternum, as well as head and facial injuries. He was airlifted to hospital for urgent treatment.

Coroner highlights driving law concerns

Following the inquest, Coroner Lorraine Harris raised concerns about existing regulations that allow some foreign drivers to operate vehicles without supervision under certain conditions.

Current government guidance permits drivers from countries not deemed to have equivalent standards to the UK, including Nigeria, to drive for up to 12 months while working towards obtaining a full British licence, The Sun reported.

However, Ms Harris noted that Kusemi continued driving beyond this period despite repeatedly failing his tests.

She said it was “noted that he [Kusemi] continued to drive beyond the 12-month limit on his national licence despite those failures”.

In a Prevention of Future Deaths report, she added: “Nationals of non-designated countries who fail a GB driving test are not treated in the same way as a GB resident who fails a GB driving test”.

She further explained:

“A GB resident is not allowed to drive without appropriate supervision and when they are driving they must display L plates to act as a warning to other vehicles of their inexperience.”

Ms Harris warned that foreign drivers could fail “any number” of tests within their first year yet still legally remain on the roads, “despite not meeting the safety standards set by the DVSA”.

She cautioned that the situation has “the potential to cause a risk of serious injury or harm to other road users” and noted there appears to be no provision allowing examiners to revoke unsupervised driving privileges after repeated failures, Daily Mail reported.

Family pays tribute to victim

Paying tribute to his late wife, Mr Whittles described her as a devoted partner and cherished grandmother.

“Sue was a lovely wife to me and best pal over the years - we were a unit,” he said.

“She was a much-loved Nan to Anna and Oliver, and they miss her so much. A much-respected local Preacher, Guide Leader and active supporter of Riding for the Disabled - what an awful waste!”

Govt urged to review policy

Kusemi admitted causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving in February. He was sentenced to six years in prison and banned from driving for 11 years.

Following the case, the coroner has formally written to the Department for Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), urging a review of the current rules.

The Department for Transport is expected to respond to the report by 26 May.

A government spokesperson said:

“Every death on our roads is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with Susan's family and loved ones. We will carefully review the coroner's findings from this tragic case to determine whether changes may be required.”

18 killed in wedding convoy accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 18 people have died following a head-on collision between two commercial vehicles along the Dutsinma–Karofi–Radda Road in Katsina state.

The accident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, when two Golf commercial vehicles, travelling from opposite directions, lost control and collided.

Source: Legit.ng