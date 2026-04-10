Suspected motorcycle robbers attacked a teacher in Kano and severed his hand after a failed attempt to shoot him during a roadside assault

The victim had intervened to help another man whose motorcycle and phone were being stolen when the violence escalated

The Emir of Rano ordered an investigation and approved financial support for the injured teacher’s treatment

A violent robbery in Kano State has left a schoolteacher, Isah Sallama, critically injured after his hand was severed during an attack in Bunkure Local Government Area.

Details released by the Rano Emirate Council and reported by Daily Trust indicated the incident took place on Wednesday night along the Funkuyi road in Buran district.

Robbers in Kano severed a teacher’s hand after a failed gunshot during an attack. Photo: DT

Source: Facebook

Sallama, who lives in Sarkin Bakar Rano, reportedly intervened when assailants targeted another man, Malam Sauwanu Hadi, attempting to seize his motorcycle and phone.

Attack turns brutal after failed gunshot

According to the statement by Nasiru Habu Faragai, the attackers first attempted to shoot Sallama. The weapon failed to discharge. They then resorted to a machete.

“When the gun failed, they resorted to using a machete and chopped off his hand, leaving him in a critical condition,” the statement said.

The matter was reported by the District Head of Bunkure, Alhaji Aminu Isa Umaru, to the Emir of Rano, Muhammad Isa Umaru, shortly after the incident.

The emir condemned the assault and ordered that security agencies investigate the case. He approved a donation of N100,000 to assist with Sallama’s medical care.

He also called on community leaders and security personnel to intensify efforts against robbery and related crimes in the area.

Man arrested for lewd act with goat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that A 24-year-old resident of Dawakin Kudu in Kano State, identified as Shamsu Yakubu, has been arrested by operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board following the emergence of a disturbing video showing him engaging in an obscene act involving a she-goat.

The footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms, particularly TikTok, showed Shamsu performing an explicit act with the animal while instructing an unseen individual to record him.

Man said it was his first time doing such and he only did so to trend online. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Community report TiToker to authorities

His behavior has sparked public outrage, with many residents expressing disgust and calling for immediate action.

Following reports from community members and intervention by a local leader, Hisbah officers launched an investigation that led to Shamsu's arrest on Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly told investigators he intended to use the video to gain popularity online. “I was doing it to trend,” he said during questioning.

Faced with a backlash from both online users and local residents, Shamsu confessed that the act was staged to attract attention. However, he denied actually licking the animal's private parts, insisting he merely positioned his mouth near it.

He also claimed this was the first time he had engaged in such behavior and promised not to repeat it.

Hisbah bans sports betting in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a decisive move to combat immorality, the Kano State Hisbah Board had announced a ban on all forms of sports betting within the state.

This was disclosed by the deputy commander-general of the board, Dr. Mujaheed Aminuddeen, during a press briefing on the Hisbah’s renewed efforts to uphold social order.

Dr. Aminuddeen revealed that the Hisbah has re-launched its ‘operation flush out immorality,’ with operatives set to clamp down on individuals and groups violating the state’s social norms.

Source: Legit.ng