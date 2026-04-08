Covenant University has confirmed the death of 500-level student Toluwase Jesutunmise Emmanuel, attributing it to a previously undisclosed heart condition

Doctors reportedly administered CPR with an automated external defibrillator, but all efforts to revive Jesutunmise were unsuccessful

The university denied claims of negligence or lack of equipment, while students alleged the campus medical response was inadequate and prayers were prioritised

Covenant University has officially confirmed the death of 500-level Building Technology student, Toluwase Jesutunmise Emmanuel, following his collapse during a campus football session.

The university, through a statement signed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Timothy A. Anake, attributed the student’s death to a previously undisclosed heart condition and denied claims of negligence or lack of medical equipment.

Covenant University confirmed the death of 500-level student Toluwase Jesutunmise Emmanuel. Photo: FB/CovenantUniversity

Source: Twitter

The university said Jesutunmise had stepped out of a football match, part of the Chancellor’s Cup tournament, after complaining of leg pains and fatigue.

Fellow students reportedly saw him struggling to breathe and quickly carried him to the campus medical centre, but he had stopped breathing before reaching the facility.

According to the statement, doctors administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using an automated external defibrillator (AED), but all efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“The management of the University, led by the Vice-Chancellor, was at the Medical Centre from the time of the unfortunate event until the parents arrived and remained with the family until he was laid to rest,” the statement read.

The Vice-Chancellor further affirmed that there was no shortage of medical personnel or equipment during the incident.

Campus tensions and student concerns

Despite the official account, several students have taken to social media alleging the university failed to provide basic medical care such as oxygen or nebulizers.

Some claimed that prayers were prioritised over urgent medical intervention and that school leadership, including church-affiliated figures, joined the prayers.

Others referenced previous campus incidents, including deaths in 2017 and 2025, suggesting a pattern of delayed medical response during emergencies. Allegations have also circulated that the campus Wi-Fi was restricted to limit information flow.

According one of such accounts on social media compiled by a gist aggregator TrendX, it said:

"June 2025, a 200L engineering student Mordi Nwese Daniel was struck by lightning on the same football pitch, instead of taking him for treatment, they started praying for him, he died.

April 2017, a 500L Building Tech student hit his head in the pool, students managed to resuscitate him, rushed him to the school clinic, they didn’t have oxygen or defibrillator, they again opted for prayers, he died."

While these student claims remain unverified, they have sparked concern about the readiness of campus medical facilities for emergencies and alleged use of prayer for malady needing urgent medical attention.

The university’s official statement urged the public to respect the family’s privacy and confirmed Jesutunmise’s death was due to his underlying heart condition, not institutional negligence.

Covenant University extended condolences to the family and said it would continue to support them during the difficult period, calling Jesutunmise a “diligent and vibrant student” whose loss is felt across the community.

Unusual items students are not allowed to own in Covenant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in 2025, Covenant University reaffirmed its campus policies, drawing attention from students and parents alike.

The institution, known for its disciplined academic environment, has maintained firm rules regarding student lifestyle and technology use.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of materials whose use the school management has banned.

Source: Legit.ng