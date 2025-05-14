Pope Leo XIV made a surprise visit to the Shrine of the Mother of Good Counsel in Genazzano, a town near Rome, marking his first outing since his election as Pontiff

He spent time with his former religious community, where he had served as Prior General for 12 years, and celebrated Mass and had lunch with his Augustinian brothers

The visit was deeply symbolic, reflecting the Pope's spiritual ties to Saint Augustine and the values of community, gratitude, and unity

Vatican City, Rome - Pope Leo XIV made an unannounced visit to a shrine dedicated to Saint Augustine in a small town outside of Rome, where he prayed before a famed icon housed there and met with members of the Augustinian order.

From prayer to shared meals

Pope Leo XIV arrived at the Shrine of Mary of Good Counsel in Genazzano, Italy, on May 10, 2025. Photo credit: Vatican Media

This was Pope Leo's first visit to the community after being elected pontiff on May 8, 2025.

In a statement issued on May 10, the Vatican disclosed that “Pope Leo XIV visited the Shrine of the Mother of Good Counsel in Genazzano for a private visit.”

The Pope arrived at the place he called home for 12 years, from 2001 to 2013, while serving as Prior General.

The black minivan made the short journey from the Vatican to Via Paolo VI, beside St. Peter's Square, for a private visit with his religious family.

In this community, shared life and togetherness are key, in keeping with the Rule of Saint Augustine, which instructs his friars:

“The main reason you have come together is to live in harmony in the house, with one heart and one soul directed toward God.”

Speaking to Vatican News, Fr. Alejandro Moral, the Prior General, said the Pope presided over Mass in the Curia chapel, then they shared lunch together.

He added that Pope Leo XIV "used to eat here regularly and wanted to thank the community for that."

Speaking further, Fr. Moral described it as a "very warm and informal visit, a gesture of gratitude" and stressed that the Pope is not a stranger to the Curia house.

"He knows everyone, and we all know him — that made it especially meaningful."

The Shrine at Saint Augustine

Pope Leo XIV prays before the icon of Mary of Good Counsel in Genazzano, Italy, on May 10, 2025. Photo credit: Vatican Media

The shrine, run by the religious order of Saint Augustine, is home to an ancient image of the Virgin Mary, “dear to the order and to the memory of Leo XIII,” whose encyclical Rerum Novarum helped inspire Leo XIV’s choice in name.

Genazzano is located roughly an hour outside of Rome and overseen by the Augustinians, the same order to which Leo XIV belongs.

Hundreds gathered at the gate of the Augustinian Curia, braving an unexpected thunderstorm, to catch a glimpse of the Pope as he left around 3:00 p.m., warmly greeting those who had been waiting.

Pope Leo XIV with Augustinian brothers in the Chapel. Photo credit: Silere Non Possum

This came days after President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine, describing the visit as a symbol of hope for Ukrainians.

Zelensky, in a phone conversation, said they discussed the plight of Ukrainian children deported by Russia and sought Vatican support for their return.

