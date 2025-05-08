Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Vatican City, Italy - Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti announced that the Cardinals had elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope.

The video of the moment Cardinal Mamberti announced the emergency of a new Pope on Thursday, May 8, 2025, has emerged.

Pope Francis’ successor has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

Announcing the emergence of a new Pope, Cardinal Mamberti said:

“I announce to you a great joy; we have a Pope:

“The Most Eminent and Most Reverend Lord,

“Lord Robert Francis, Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church Prevost, who has taken the name Leo XIV.

Leo XIV: Reactions as new Pope is announced

@RealBishopsam

I am now sure that even Jesus Christ was white, and therefore, having a black Pope ever elected, will only happen in dreams.

@KafeezaA

2000 years without a black Pope….its high time we got our own pope, especially in Africa😭😭😭😭

@BizarroBabyface

He was selected because America has rejected the globalist propaganda. His main mission will be attempting to regain the subservience of Americans.

@DannyWxo

The USA so not need another reason to think they are the center of the universe.

@TundeMusaEkene

May Christ work through this mere mortal as he walks his steps.

Give him wisdom,

Give him strength,

Show him mercy,

Teach him love!

May he be the vessel through which God will make his church on earth, one.

Long live the Pope!

Lord hear our prayers.

@TakingBack2024

A Liberal. Will Pelosi get Ex-communicated? No. Will pro-ab@rtion "Catholics" get ex'd? No. Will TLM get restored? Nope. Same Liberal.

@AyobhamiGeorge

First American Pope in history.

Congratulations Pope Leo XIV.

@AFMom

Not a word of English spoken during Pope Leo XIV's Papacy message. How disappointing considering he is the first American to rise to the Papacy.

Has he disavowed being an American?

There are over 62 million Catholic Americans.

Pope Leo XIV: 4 things to know

Recall that history was made at the Vatican City as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new Pope of the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Robert became the first-ever American to be elected pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights four interesting things to know about the new leader of over a billion Catholic faithfuls, who chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

