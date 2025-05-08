Robert Francis Prevost made history as the first American Pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV after a decisive election in the Vatican

World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, hailed his election as a momentous occasion for the Catholic Church

Prevost’s rise to the papacy marked a significant shift, as global figures expressed hope for his leadership in addressing pressing issues such as peace, climate change, and social justice

Political figures worldwide expressed their congratulations to Robert Francis Prevost after his election as the new Pope, taking on the name Pope Leo XIV. Reports from major news outlets, including BBC, CNN, and DailyMail UK, confirmed the historic announcement.

Hailing from Chicago, Prevost became the first American to ascend to the papacy. His election followed a traditional conclave held in the Sistine Chapel, where 133 cardinals gathered on Wednesday, 7 May.

Leo XIV: World Leaders React as Robert Francis Prevost Becomes Pope, Makes History. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The initial vote yielded black smoke, indicating no consensus. However, white smoke emerged the next day, signifying a successful election. Cardinal Dominique François Joseph Mamberti then formally announced Prevost’s name to the crowd at St. Peter’s Square.

United States

U.S. President Donald Trump, who attended Pope Francis’ funeral in April, posted on Truth Social to celebrate the momentous occasion.

He remarked on the significance of Prevost’s election for America, stating, “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country.”

Vice President J.D. Vance, a Catholic, also shared his thoughts, expressing optimism for the new Pope’s leadership. “Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election!” he posted on X. Former U.S. President Joe Biden issued a response as well, extending his blessings to the new pontiff.

Ireland

Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised the joyous celebrations at St. Peter’s Square, saying they reflected the hope and goodwill felt by Catholics worldwide.

Martin, who attended Pope Francis' funeral alongside President Michael D. Higgins, conveyed his best wishes for Pope Leo XIV’s tenure and acknowledged the pride felt in the United States over his election.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called Prevost’s election “a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally.” He emphasised the role of the Holy See in addressing global issues, including climate change and poverty alleviation.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her sincere wishes to Pope Leo XIV. She noted his early call for peace, urging unity in an era of international conflict and uncertainty.

Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda described the election as a deeply moving moment for the Catholic Church and the world. Duda, who attended Francis’ funeral, publicly congratulated Prevost via social media.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope for continued support from the Vatican amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He acknowledged the Holy See’s firm stance on upholding international law and opposing aggression.

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro highlighted Pope Leo XIV’s multicultural heritage, noting his links to Spain and France, as well as his time spent living in Peru. Petro voiced hope that the new Pope would champion the cause of migrants and contribute to global efforts combating climate change.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed the election, stating that he hoped Pope Leo XIV’s tenure would help strengthen international dialogue and the defense of human rights.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron marked 8 May as a historic moment, extending a message of fraternity to the Catholic Church and its followers worldwide. He expressed optimism that Pope Leo XIV’s leadership would promote peace and unity.

Pope Leo XIV’s election ushered in a new era for the Catholic Church, with leaders from across the globe offering their well wishes and prayers for his future guidance.

Leo XIV: World Leaders React as Robert Francis Prevost Becomes Pope, Makes History. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Nigerians react as American Cardinal becomes new pope

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have taken to social media to express varied and intense reactions following the election of an American cardinal, Robert Francis Prevost also known as Pope Leo XIV, as the new Pope.

The development, which has stunned many across the globe, was quickly met with both praise and criticism from different quarters of the Nigerian online community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng