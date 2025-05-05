Canada-Based Nigerian Arrested over Alleged $600,000 Romance Scam

Canadian Police arrested Nigerian national Chimezie Nwabueze on April 28, 2025, for allegedly defrauding victims of over $600,000 through a romance scam

The 28-year-old suspect, who claimed to own an oil rig in the Middle East, reportedly convinced victims to send him money between 2021 and 2023 before severing contact

Nwabueze, who was previously arrested in 2023 for a similar $250,000 fraud, was charged with multiple offences including fraud, money laundering, and participation in organised crime

Toronto, Canada - The Canadian Police have arrested and arraigned a Nigerian identified as Chimezie Nwabueze, a 28-year-old man from Toronto, for his alleged involvement in a $600,000 romance scam between 2021 and 2023.

A statement published on the website of the Peel Regional Police on Sunday, May 4, disclosed that Nwabueze was arrested on April 28.

According to the statement, Nwabueze had allegedly lied to his victims that he owned an oil rig in the Middle East, which he needed money to sort out with the promise of repayment.

Nwabueze was said to have cut off communication with the victims when they confronted him, leaving the victims with a loss of $610,382.

The statement noted:

"Between June 2021 and July 2023, two victims believed they were in a genuine romantic relationship with the suspect, whom they met through an online dating platform.

"The suspect fraudulently claimed to own an ‘Oil Rig’ in the Middle East and urgently needed money, promising repayment and an eventual meeting. The victims only communicated with him electronically and never met in person."

Following his arrest, the suspect was arraigned before a Justice Court in Brampton on six-count offences bordering on money laundering, participation in crime and fraud.

However, he was granted bail on undertaking and would appear before the court at a later date.

As reported by The Punch, the statement added that Nwabueze was arrested before for a similar fraud of about $250,000 in 2023, and the case was still ongoing in court.

