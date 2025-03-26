Liliana Estrada, a 25-year-old survivor of the Lahnsa Airlines plane crash in Honduras, has shared harrowing details of her escape from the tragic disaster that claimed 12 lives

Estrada attributes her survival to her seat location and quick thinking, managing to free herself and swim to safety despite sustaining multiple fractures

Her story has raised serious concerns about the maintenance standards of Lahnsa Airlines and brought attention to aviation safety in the region

In a remarkable tale of survival, 25-year-old Liliana Estrada revealed chilling details of how she lived through the Lahnsa Airlines plane crash that claimed 12 lives and left four others injured in Honduras.

The tragic accident occurred shortly after takeoff from José Manuel Gálvez International Airport on March 17, 2025.

Estrada, who resides in La Ceiba, spoke to DailyMail.com on March 24 from her home, where she is recovering from multiple injuries.

According to DailyMail UK, she credited her survival to her seat choice on the Jetstream 32 aircraft.

Occupying a single seat on the left side, positioned opposite an exit door and over the wing, Estrada recounted how she managed to escape as the plane split in two upon impact.

"I was sitting right on the wing of the plane. I think that was one of the ways I was able to get out when the plane fell and split in two," Estrada shared.

She added that she removed her seatbelt herself and swam to safety as the wreckage sank into the Caribbean Sea.

Delays, technical issues, and the aftermath

The ill-fated flight, delayed for nearly an hour, departed at 6:28 pm local time but crashed merely minutes later, 328 feet off the runway.

Estrada, who was leaving Roatán after a weekend with her boyfriend, described how the aircraft had shown signs of trouble even before takeoff.

She had texted her boyfriend, expressing concerns about the flight.

Eyewitness reports and video footage show Estrada being rescued by fishermen and carried ashore, visibly in pain.

She underwent surgery for a fractured pelvis and is now bedridden for at least eight weeks, facing significant physical and emotional challenges.

"The pain is not easy," she said. "Thank God, I've been able to cope, but being bedridden 24/7 is very tough."

Criticism of Lahnsa airlines' maintenance standards

Estrada expressed sharp criticism of Lahnsa Airlines' aircraft maintenance.

"I’ve flown with them before, and their planes feel neglected. Many don’t even have air conditioning and lack regular maintenance," she noted, contrasting her experience with Sosa Airlines, another regional carrier known for better-maintained fleets.

Her concerns echo broader criticisms of aviation safety in the region.

Preliminary reports suggest the crash may have been caused by engine failure, and Lanhsa Airlines has committed to covering medical and funeral expenses for victims.

The science of survival in air disasters

Estrada’s miraculous survival aligns with studies on aviation safety, which highlight the role of seat location and preparedness in such situations.

Experts agree that factors like seatbelt use, brace position, and proximity to exits influence survival odds.

However, the nature of the crash often determines the outcome.

This incident has brought renewed attention to aviation safety and passenger awareness, emphasizing the need for stringent inspections and transparency in operations.

