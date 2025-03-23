A tragic plane crash at South Africa's West Coast Air Show claimed the life of pilot James O'Connell, whose Impala Mark 1 aircraft spiralled out of control and plummeted to the ground

The accident occurred during a routine display, with eyewitnesses reporting a sudden loss of altitude during one of the final manoeuvres

Emergency responders arrived swiftly, but the wreckage was engulfed in flames, leaving no chance of survival

South Africa – A tragic incident occurred at the West Coast Air Show in Saldanha, approximately 70 miles (110 km) north of Cape Town, when a plane spiralled out of control and crashed on March 22, 2025.

Video footage captured the aircraft spinning mid-air before plummeting to the ground. The pilot, identified as James O'Connell, lost his life during the routine display, according to a statement shared by the event organisers.

Impala Mark 1 demonstration ends in disaster

James O'Connell, described as a highly skilled and respected test pilot, was performing a display featuring the Impala Mark 1, a warbird with significant historical value in South Africa.

Organisers noted that the Impala had not been featured in air shows for many years, making this demonstration particularly special.

Eyewitness accounts reported that the aircraft remained under control for most of the performance. However, during a final manoeuvre, the plane experienced a sudden loss of altitude, entered a steep dive, and crashed to the ground.

There was no indication that O'Connell attempted to eject from the aircraft.

Immediate response and statement from organisers

The organisers expressed profound sadness over the loss of James O'Connell, extending their sympathies to his family, loved ones, and all those affected by the tragedy.

Elowayne Gouws, director of West Coast Medical Rescue, revealed that medics arrived at the crash site within two minutes but found the wreckage engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, no other injuries were reported during the air show.

