A devastating plane crash occurred near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday morning, December 25, involving an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines.

The plane, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, was travelling from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechen region when it crashed approximately three kilometres from Aktau. Rescue teams arrived at the scene to find the aircraft engulfed in flames, and emergency services were deployed to extinguish the fire.

Deaths recorded as plane crashed in Kazakhstan Photo Credit: @Reuters

Source: Twitter

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations, preliminary information suggests that there are survivors, although the exact number of victims is still being clarified. Azerbaijan Airlines confirmed the incident on its Facebook page, stating that flight J2-8243 had made an emergency landing near Aktau. The airline promised to provide additional information regarding the incident to the public.

Authorities opened investigations on Azerbaijan plane crash

The BBC reported that the cause of the crash is still unknown, but authorities have opened an inquiry into several possible causes, including a technical malfunction. Russian news agencies reported that the plane had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny, and initial reports suggested that the pilot had decided to make an emergency landing after a bird strike.

Videos of the crash have emerged on social media, showing the aircraft plummeting to the ground and erupting into a fireball. Bloodied and bruised passengers could be seen stumbling from a piece of the fuselage that had remained intact.

As the investigation into the crash continues, authorities have confirmed that at least 25 people survived the incident, while the exact number of fatalities is still pending. The crash has sent shockwaves around the world, and condolences have been pouring in for the families of the victims.

See the video of the crash here:

Source: Legit.ng