Experts Investigators was reported to have said a takeoff stall may be the cause of the tragic incident

The final words of the air controller to pilot whose plane crashed into a Philadelphia neighbourhood have been captured on air traffic control audio.

The medical transport jet, carrying a child patient, her mother, and four others, crashed 30 seconds after taking off, killing all on board.

Final Words from Air Controller to Pilot Before Plane Crash That Killed All 6 Passengers Released

The crash occurred shortly after 6pm local time on Friday and was captured by multiple cameras, showing the plane erupting into a fireball and engulfing several homes in flames.

Air traffic control audio released

An audio recording, obtained by Fox News, between the pilot and a air traffic controller has been released, revealing the moments before the fatal crash.

Audio from the air traffic control tower at Northeast Philadelphia Airport captures the horrific moments as operators desperately tried to make contact with the Learjet 55 before it crashed.

"What’s going on down there?" one air traffic controller is heard saying, followed by another stating, "We have a lost aircraft. We’re not exactly sure what happened. So, we’re trying to figure it out."

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that there were six people on the plane, which was heading to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

Investigation and speculation

Air Ambulance spokesperson Shai Gold informed Fox News Digital that the patient was a Mexican national who had been in the U.S. for life-saving medical treatment and was returning home.

John Anderson, a retired pilot from Philadelphia, speculated that the likely cause of the crash was a takeoff stall.

He suggested that the plane might have experienced a mechanical malfunction or a load shift within the cabin, which could have caused the nose to raise and stall the wing. Anderson further noted that the crash could have resulted from a runaway trim or malfunctioning stabilizer.

Recent aviation disasters

Friday night's disaster comes just 48 hours after a deadly collision between an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport, resulting in the deaths of 67 people. Authorities continue to investigate the causes of these tragic incidents.

