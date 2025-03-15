Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, dismissed three staff members for gross misconduct, including result alteration, sexual harassment, and abscondment from duty

The decision, approved during the university’s 171st regular meeting, aligns with its “zero tolerance” policy for unethical behavior

Students have mixed reactions, with some praising the university’s firm stance while others call for greater transparency in handling such cases

The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), has taken decisive action against unethical practices by dismissing three staff members for gross misconduct.

The affected individuals were found guilty of offenses including result manipulation, sexual harassment, and abandoning their official duties.

UDUS management fires three staff members for offences including sexual harassment and result alteration. Image: FB/Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

Source: Facebook

The decision was reached during the university’s 171st regular meeting held on March 12, 2025. The institution formally announced the dismissals through a press statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Ismail Yauri.

According to the statement, UDUS remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding ethical standards and fostering a secure and professional academic environment.

“This decision reflects the institution’s dedication to preserving academic integrity and ensuring a safe space for both students and staff,” the statement read.

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, known for its high academic standards, has consistently enforced a strict zero-tolerance policy for unethical behavior. The latest action serves as a strong reminder that violations of the institution’s regulations will not be condoned.

The identities of the relieved staff members have not been made public.

Source: Facebook

Attempts to gather further details regarding the identities of the dismissed staff members and any potential legal proceedings were unsuccessful as university officials remained tight-lipped on the matter.

The decision has sparked varied reactions from students, with some praising the administration for its firm disciplinary measures, while others call for greater transparency in handling misconduct cases. Many students believe that public disclosure of such cases could serve as a deterrent to others who may engage in unethical practices.

Source: Legit.ng