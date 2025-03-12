The Vatican has issued a fresh statement on the health of Pope Francis, with an update from the doctors attending to him

Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalized with severe bronchitis, raising concerns about his ability to continue leading the Catholic Church and prompting discussions about succession

The statement hinted at the current state of the ailing pope, as of Wednesday morning, March 12, 2025

The Vatican has released an update on the state of health of Pope Francis, sharing an observation from his doctors.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has battled respiratory issues for years, was recently hospitalized with severe bronchitis, forcing him to cancel several public engagements.

As many looked forward to an update on Pope Francis’ health condition, the Vatican has issued a fresh statement.

The terse statement gave an insight into his current state of health and how he spent his night, similar to an earlier statement shared.

A post by @vaticannews on Instagram shared the statement which read:

"The pope had a restful night."

More details about how the pope was faring at the hospital were shared on the caption of the Instagram post.

The caption read:

“Pope Francis had a restful night, according to a statement published on Wednesday morning by the Holy See Press Office.

“On Tuesday evening, the Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis’ day, noting he followed the spiritual exercises at the Vatican via video link with the Paul VI Hall, spent time in prayer, in his room but also in the chapel, and received the Eucharist. The Pope continued the usual high-flow oxygen therapy throughout the day.”

The statement also gave insight concerning how the Pope was responding to treatment, as doctors confirmed slight improvements

“Pope Francis' clinical situation remains stable with doctors confirming slight improvements within a context that nevertheless remains complex. Today, there will not be a distribution of the Wednesday General Audience catechesis given that this week the spiritual excercises of the Roman Curia are taking place.”

Reactions trail update on Pope’s health condition

Many who came across the post on Instagram shared their thoughts on the statement and prayed for the ailing Pope.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@patricianthy said:

"Thank you Jesus..we will always pray for you, Pope. Get well soon.."

@tommyc.thompson said:

"My continued love and prayers for the Pope and all good sentient beings."

jclaud209 said:

"Glory of LORD. Get well soon to HOLY FATHER, POPE FRANCIS."

Meanwhile, the Pope experienced two setbacks in the hospital earlier this month.

Catholic priest faults AI images of Pope

In a related story by Legit.ng, a Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, blasted people for using Pope Francis’ health condition as social media content.

Faulting AI-generated images of the hospitalised pontiff, the Catholic priest warned people against false reportage of the Pope’s ailment.

Many who came across his post shared their views on the issues he raised, as they gave their opinion on the current state of the Catholic church and Christianity at large.

