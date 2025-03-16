Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio has issued traditional Sunday prayer from his sickbed in the hospital

The 88-year-old Holy Father on Sunday, March 16, 2025, described his sickness as “facing a period of trial"

Legit.ng reports that Pope Francis was admitted to hospital on February 14, 2025, after suffering for several days from a bout of bronchitis

Vatican City, Italy - The 88-year-old Pope Francis said he is “facing a period of trial" while he slowly recovering from pneumonia in the Gemelli hospital.

The Holy Father thanked well-wishers for their prayers in his traditional Sunday message from his sick bed in the hospital.

As reported by Sky News, the pope stated this in the message published by the Vatican on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

"I am sharing these thoughts with you while I am facing a period of trial, and I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me."

Speaking further during the second Sunday of Lent fasting period, the pope said:

"Our bodies are weak but, even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope,"

The Lent is 40 days of fasting, prayer, and reflection leading up to the Easter celebration.

This is the fifth Sunday in a row the pope's illness has prevented him from personally giving the Angelus prayer.

The prayer is usually delivered to a crowd gathered in St Peter's Square following mass.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Catholic Church celebrated the 12th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis differently on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The leader of the Catholic church marked the 12th anniversary of his election from his sick bed at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

A senior Vatican official close to Francis, Cardinal Michael Czerny spoke about the change in celebration this year.

Legit.ng also reported that Pope Francis' state of health has raised concerns about the leadership of the Catholic Church and discussions about succession.

Despite his declining health, the Pope took key steps to shape the church’s future, including extending Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re’s tenure.

With Francis' progressive reforms and clashes with conservative factions, analysts have predicted the papal transition to be highly charged.

Vatican gives update on Pope Francis’ health

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Vatican, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 revealed that Pope Francis had a peaceful night at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

The Vatican added that despite experiencing severe respiratory issues, the critically ill Pope's condition remains stable.

Amid widespread anxiety, Pope Francis, suffering from bilateral pneumonia, continued overseeing Church matters from the hospital.

