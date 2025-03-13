Pope Francis made history as the first pontiff since the 15th century to publish an autobiography while still in office, unveiling ‘Hope: The Autobiograp’ earlier this year

The book, based on six years of interviews, provides a heartfelt account of his life, including his youth in Buenos Aires, reflections on migration, and his papal journey

Despite recent health challenges, Pope Francis continues to inspire, marking his 12th anniversary as leader of the Catholic Church with resilience and optimism

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis, has become the first Pope since the 15th century to publish an autobiography while serving as the head of the Catholic Church.

Released in January, ‘Hope: The Autobiography’ was originally intended to be published posthumously, but the Pope chose to share it during his lifetime.

Pope Francis new book delves into his personal life. Photo credit: Franco Origla via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pope Francis hospitalised after autobiography release

According to BBC, just weeks after the release of his book, Pope Francis was admitted to Rome Gemelli Hospital due to a respiratory infection that led to further health complications.

Despite these challenges, the Pope celebrated his 12th anniversary as pontiff in stable condition this Thursday, with recent chest CT scans confirming improvements in his health.

In his autobiography, Pope Francis shares personal memories, reflections on migration, and insights into his papacy.

"Autobiography is not private literature, but our travel bag. Memory is not only what we recall but what surrounds us," he writes. The book is the result of six years of discussions with Italian journalist Carlo Musso.

Shipwreck that shaped his family’s fate

Pope Francis recounts how, nine years before his birth in 1927, his father Mario José Bergoglio narrowly avoided boarding the ill-fated ship Principessa Mafalda.

A delayed emigration to Argentina meant his family avoided the vessel's sinking, which claimed over 300 lives. Reflecting on this incident, Francis acknowledges how migration has shaped his life and advocates for ensuring the right to emigrate.

Surprise election and the extra ballot

Pope Francis reveals his astonishment at being elected Pope in 2013. Following an intense conclave, the required majority of votes was reached after an extra ballot was burned due to an error.

Francis recalls the moment he was asked, "Do you accept the canonical election of the Supreme Pontiff?" to which he calmly replied, "I accept."

White box of challenges

Upon assuming office, Pope Francis received a "large white box" from his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI, who had resigned due to health issues.

The box contained details of challenging cases, including abuses and corruption, which Francis acknowledges without delving into specifics.

Milestone in interreligious dialogue

During his papal visit to Iraq, Pope Francis met with Shia leader Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani in the city of Najaf.

Despite warnings of potential threats, including two intercepted bombing attempts, the Pope described the visit as a pivotal step in promoting interfaith understanding.

Unique connection with Jorge Luis Borges

Francis reminisces about his interaction with renowned Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges, who supported his students’ literary endeavours.

Borges even contributed a prologue to their book, demonstrating his humility and depth of character.

Hope: The Autobiography offers readers a profound glimpse into the life of Pope Francis, from his humble beginnings in Buenos Aires to his global influence as the spiritual leader of over a billion Catholics.

Pope Francis breaks tradition, releases new book. Photo credit: Vatican Pool via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Vatican shares new update on Pope's health

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Vatican has released an update on the state of health of Pope Francis, sharing an observation from his doctors.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has battled respiratory issues for years, was recently hospitalised with severe bronchitis, forcing him to cancel several public engagements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng