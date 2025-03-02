Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for more than two weeks with double pneumonia, spoke on Sunday, March 2

88-year-old Pope Francis has been ill and had been receiving treatment at a Rome medical centre in Italy

Following claims of Pope Francis' alleged demise, Legit.ng investigated the viral posts and shared its verdict

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, prayed for peace for territories affected by war across the globe.

As reported by American Magazine, the pope, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, delivered a prepared text of prayer from his bed in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for the midday Angelus, copies of which were distributed by the Vatican.

Pope says he feels 'supported by all God's people' as he misses Sunday blessing for third week in a row. Photo credits: @Ezepatricktwit1, @inesanma

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Angelus is a Roman Catholic devotion commemorating the Incarnation of Jesus and including the Hail Mary, said at morning, noon, and sunset.

The pope said:

“I would like to thank you for the prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world. I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people. Thank you all,”

He added:

“I pray above all for peace. From here, war appears even more absurd."

UK newspaper, Independent, also noted Pope Francis's released message.

The pope invited people to pray especially for “the martyred” Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Francis, leader of the world’s almost 1.4 billion Catholics, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis that soon developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

Pope Francis has said he feels "carried" and "supported by all God's people" as he continues to recover from double pneumonia.

Source: Getty Images

Last weekend, the Vatican reported he was in a “critical” condition, suffering a major respiratory attack and requiring blood transfusions, prompting widespread concern.

As of now, he is stable, according to the Vatican.

Read more on Pope Francis:

Nigerian cleric speaks on Pope's health

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest said he had read online where some people were making disparaging comments about the illness of Pope Francis.

The priest said such bad comments should not provoke Catholics to anger since there was no need for them to be angry.

In a Facebook post, Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma said if a Pope dies in the Catholic church, the organisation is not made weak but stronger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng