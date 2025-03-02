The 87-year-old pontiff is in stable condition after a sudden breathing crisis, though Vatican officials say his health remains "complex"

Global Prayers Offered: Faithful worldwide are praying for the Pope's recovery, with calls to also remember those suffering from war, illness, and poverty

Schedule Suspended: Due to his condition, Pope Francis has cleared his duties, missing the Angelus prayer and Ash Wednesday service as he recovers in the hospital

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis is in stable condition following a sudden episode of severe breathing difficulty on Friday, February 28, that left the world in prayerful concern.

According to Vatican sources, the 87-year-old pontiff spent a peaceful night and woke up Saturday morning, March 1, to have breakfast, drink coffee, and read newspapers.

After Hours of Breathless Struggle, Pope Francis Stabilizes as Faithful Flood Heaven with Prayers

"The night passed peacefully, the pope is resting," the Holy See Press Office confirmed on Saturday. "He remains alert and continues to receive respiratory therapy."

While the worst appears to have passed, Vatican officials stressed that his condition remains "complex," and he is still not considered out of danger, as reported by CNN.

The Pope does not have a fever and is able to eat solid food, but ongoing treatment and monitoring are required.

Vatican: Pope Frances suffered breathing difficulties

The alarming health scare on Friday was worsened when Pope Francis experienced vomiting, some of which entered his lungs, the Vatican revealed.

Medical staff quickly intervened to address the aspiration and administered high-flow oxygen through a mask to ease his breathing.

Fortunately, Francis did not require intubation. He is receiving the best care and remains in good spirits," a Vatican source told CNN.

Faithful Worldwide unite in prayer for Pope Francis

As news of the Pope’s health crisis spread, an outpouring of prayers came from across the globe, BBC News reported.

In Argentina, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández led special prayers on Friday night, reminding the faithful to also pray for others facing hardship.

“Certainly it is close to the Holy Father’s heart that our prayers be not only for him, but also for all those who, in this particular dramatic and suffering moment of the world, bear the heavy burden of war, sickness, and poverty,” Fernández said.

Papal duties on hold

Due to his condition, Pope Francis' schedule has been entirely cleared. For the third consecutive week, he will not lead the traditional Angelus prayer on Sunday.

Additionally, he will miss the upcoming Ash Wednesday service, a key moment marking the start of Lent, for only the second time in his papacy.

A Vatican official confirmed that a cardinal would lead the service in his place, as the Pope continues his recovery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital — his fourth and longest hospitalization since taking office in 2013.

Pope Francis has battled lung-related health issues for much of his life, stemming from a severe pneumonia in his youth that led to the removal of part of one lung.

