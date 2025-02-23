Pope Francis was hospitalised with pneumonia last week after doctors warned him that he was at risk of dying if he stayed at the Vatican

The 88-year-old pontiff has been receiving treatment for a 'complex' respiratory infection and has confided in close aides that he "might not make it this time"

In recent weeks, Pope Francis has taken steps to ensure the continuation of his legacy, including appointing Sister Raffaella Petrini as the first female governor of Vatican City and extending the term of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re

Consequently, he was rushed to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 21 with significant chest pain, having resisted calls to leave the Vatican for days.

Diagnosis and medical concerns

Doctors diagnosed Pope Francis with a 'complex' respiratory infection, which includes asthmatic bronchitis, necessitating the use of cortisone antibiotic treatment.

The Vatican confirmed the pneumonia on February 17, stating, "Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father's clinical condition continue to present a complex picture."

The infection is particularly concerning because the Pope had part of his lung removed many years ago.

Legacy and succession plans

Two people close to the pontiff claimed that Francis told them he "might not make it this time," according to a report by Politico.

In light of his limited time, the Pope has moved to 'tie up loose ends' and ensure the continuation of his legacy at a politically sensitive time for the Catholic Church.

One significant move was extending the term of Italian cardinal Giovanni Battista Re as dean of the College of Cardinals, controversially sidestepping a vote on the position.

Although Re is too old to participate in the conclave, insiders said he would influence the lobbying and political jockeying that occurs ahead of the meeting.

Historic appointment and political climate

Last weekend, Pope Francis appointed Sister Raffaella Petrini as the first-ever female governor of Vatican City ahead of schedule.

Insiders warn that the next conclave could be highly politicised, with Francis having issued a stinging condemnation of the Trump administration's migration policy.

