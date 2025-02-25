Pope Francis remains in critical condition at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with pneumonia and mild kidney failure, though he reportedly slept well overnight

Doctors noted a slight improvement in his condition, but his prognosis remains guarded as he continues working from his hospital room

Global prayer vigils continue, with thousands gathering in St. Peter’s Square and beyond to pray for the 88-year-old pontiff’s recovery

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis remains in critical condition at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital as he battles pneumonia and mild kidney failure, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday, February 25.

Despite his health struggles, the 88-year-old pontiff rested well overnight, according to an official statement from the Holy See.

Pope Francis is currently being treated for pneumonia and mild kidney failure at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/John Moore

Source: UGC

The Vatican announced in a brief statement, offering reassurance amid growing global concern for his health:

“The pope slept well, all night."

Medical Update: ‘Slight Improvement’ but Condition Still Serious

Doctors at Gemelli Hospital reported on Monday night that while the pope's condition remains serious, some laboratory tests showed “a slight improvement.”

Medical professionals noted that Francis remained in good spirits, continued working from his hospital room, and even made a phone call to the Holy Family church in Gaza, a daily routine he has upheld since October 9, 2023.

However, his prognosis remains guarded, with specialists closely monitoring his condition.

Pope Francis: Global prayer vigils for the pontiff

Catholic faithful worldwide are praying for his recovery as updates on his health emerge. Photo credit: Isabella Bonotto

Source: Getty Images

Thousands of Catholics gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Monday night, braving the rain to pray for Pope Francis’s recovery.

The vigil was led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, who emphasized the significance of collective prayer, The Guardian reported.

“Starting this evening, we want to unite ourselves publicly to this prayer here, in his house. We pray that Francis, in this moment of illness and trial, will recover quickly," Cardinal Parolin stated.

Similar prayer vigils have been held outside the Gemelli Hospital and in churches across Italy and beyond, marking what is expected to be a nightly marathon of prayers for the pope’s health, Los Angeles Times reported.

Strenuous schedule before hospitalization

Before his hospital admission, Pope Francis maintained an intense work schedule despite his declining health.

His commitments were particularly demanding due to preparations for the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year.

Last September, he embarked on a gruelling 12-day tour of the Asia-Pacific region, an area where the Catholic Church is experiencing significant growth in baptisms and religious vocations.

The Vatican is expected to provide another update on the pope’s condition later on Tuesday, February 25.

Who will be the next Pope?

In a related story by Legit.ng, after Pope Francis was reported to be in the hospital, there were speculations already as to who would succeed him.

Reports emerged in the week that the papal head was in the hospital where he was recovering from pneumonia.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the ailing Pope who is currently 88 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng