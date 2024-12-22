Tyson Fury vs Usyk: "So Important," Ukrainian President Reacts to Compatriot’s Title Rematch Win
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has congratulated Oleksandr Usyk on beating Tyson Fury for a second time following his win in Saudi Arabia
- Having beaten Fury by a split decision in May to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, Usyk, a Ukrainian, retained his WBO, WBA and WBC titles on Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Following Usyk's latest feat, President Zelenskyy emphasised that by retaining his championship belts, Oleksandr proved that Ukrainians never give up
Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has reacted to Oleksandr Usyk’s much-talked-about victory over Tyson Fury.
In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday morning, December 22, Zelenskyy praised Usyk's resilience.
Usyk vs Fury 2: Zelenskyy delighted
The Ukrainian leader tweeted:
"Victory! So important and so needed by all of us right now.
"By defending his championship belt, Oleksandr @usykaa proves: we are Ukrainians and we will not give up what is ours! No matter how hard it gets—we will overcome everything. Whether it is in the ring, on the battlefield or in the diplomatic arena—we will fight and we will not give up what is ours!
"Congratulations on your victory, Cossack! Congratulations on your victory, Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!"
Legit.ng reports that Usyk beat Fury in a unanimous decision that read 116-112 on all three judges’ scorecards. This was the second time that Usyk defeated Fury in a decision, as he had outpointed him a split decision back in May.
Still undefeated, and considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, Usyk left plenty to talk about. The 37-year-old athlete is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter).
Ukraine president blasts Russia
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zelenskyy condemned Vladimir Putin "following one of the largest Russian strikes on Ukraine."
Zelenskyy said Putin only desires "destruction and death", lamenting that a Russian missile hit a nine-story residential building, causing fatalities, including children.
