Despite losing via a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk in their second bout in Saudi Arabia, Tyson Fury has claimed he won the fight.

Fury has refused to accept that he has now registered back-to-back losses to the sensational Ukrainian fighter.

The Gypsy King described Usyk's triumph as a "Christmas gift" from all three judges, who all scored the fight 116-112 in favour of the champion.

Tyson Fury says Oleksandr Usyk's victory is a 'Christmas gift' from the judges.

Source: Getty Images

It was a justifiable decision as the bout was more clear-cut for Usyk than the split decision given during their first bout in May.

Speaking shortly after the bout, Fury said via UK outlet Guardian:

“I thought I won that fight. I thought I won both fights but I’m going home with two losses on my record.

"There’s not much I can do about it. I can just fight my heart out.I will believe til the day I die that I won that fight.

"When you don’t get the KO this is what happens: you can’t guarantee a win.”

When asked if the war-torn Ukrain is what has insired Usyk to co all the way, Fury said:

“I didn’t feel no spirit. I felt a bit of Christmas spirit in there and think he got a Christmas gift from those judges.”

On the other hand, the undisputed champion Usyk hailed Fury as a great fighter during his post-fight press conference.

The Ukrainian was outstanding during the encounter and was adjudged the winner by all three judges.

Joshua vs Fury remains uncertain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Usyk defeated Fury in a unanimous decision that read 116-112 on all three judges’ scorecards back in May.

Still undefeated and considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, Usyk left plenty to talk about.

The incredible Ukrainian retained his WBO, WBA and WBC titles on Saturday, December 21, 2024

