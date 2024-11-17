Russia pounded Ukrainian infrastructure and other civilian targets with around 120 missiles and 90 drones on Sunday, November 17

In what he described as 'one of the largest air attacks' of the war so far, Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed Vladimir Putin

Zelenskyy asked for a "principled reaction of the world" to what he called "evil" being perpetrated by Putin-led Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has condemned Vladimir Putin "following one of the largest Russian strikes on Ukraine."

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday night, November 17, Zelenskyy said Putin only desires "destruction and death".

The Ukrainian leader stated that on Sunday evening, November 17, a Russian missile hit a nine-story residential building, causing fatalities, including children. Zelenskyy attached a video of the aftermath of the attack.

He tweeted:

"Many people are wounded. Emergency services are on the scene, doing everything to save lives. But what is still missing—and desperately needed—is the principled reaction of the world to this evil.

"These days, leaders of the G20 are meeting. The entire world needs them not to turn a blind eye to Russia’s continued terror. Only when the world reacts decisively can the situation change. Russia has involved North Korea in its war—and the reaction has been weak. Russia has continued its terror for nearly 1,000 days—and the world’s decisions are still delayed."

See President Zelenskyy's full update below:

Furthermore, Zelenskyy noted that in 2022, at the G20 Summit, his country presented the Peace Formula—a clear path to ending the war with Russia. However, it has not been implemented. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU).

Zelenskyy concluded:

"The time to act is now. The G20 cannot afford weakness or indifference. It must rise decisively to this challenge."

