The war between controversial crossdresser James Brown and his adopted sister, Gracious, seems to have worsened

A video of Gracious noting that she had moved out of the house she was sharing with James Brown has sparked reactions online

However, apart from the issues between the social media siblings, it was Gracious' bastardised grammar that caught the attention of netizens

The ongoing war between social media siblings James Brown and his adopted sister, Gracious, seems to have taken a turn for the worse.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when James Brown took to his Instagram page to reveal how Gracious ganged up on him with the help of their neighbour, and he was assaulted.

In response to the allegations, Gracious released an audio recording sharing her side of the story and explaining why James Brown is at fault for what happened and not her.

There's a new update about the siblings making the rounds on social media, as Gracious shared a video of herself moving out of the apartment they used to share.

She claimed that James Brown alone doesn't own the apartment, nor did she pay for the rent alone.

Gracious' grammar stirs chaos online

While running commentary on what transpired after she moved out of the house she used to stay with James Brown, Gracious made some comments that stirred reactions online.

Gracious' bastardised grammar was one of the highlights of the commentary, and netizens have been reacting to it.

See the viral clip of Gracious moving out below:

Netizens react to Gracious' video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Gracious' video below:

@bibianaisong:

"Keeping up with the brown sistaz."

@tinaagbozi:

"Dramatized - exaggerate the seriousness or importance of (an incident or situation)"

@som_yvon:

"You're dramatized? Ehhh fine girl."

@obialijehut:

"James brown=dilemma of a mother."

@o.obi_precious:

"She's dramatized."

@e.praise:

"She’s dramatized my head is spinning."

@vee_mara_stitches:

"Lmao!! We want you to Come outside to clear what?? Stay inside my dear with your being dramatized."

@24hours_boutique:

"Aiya she’s dramatized."

@seunfunmi_pearl:

"I’m dramatized."

@pha_dheelah:

"I don’t know why I feel this is all staged just for fame."

@pulchertee:

"Did she just say Dramatised? SMH."

@tao_xtro:

"So Hin Dey pay rent."

