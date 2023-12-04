Tragedy struck in the Ajangbadi area of Lagos over the weekend as a woman was crushed to death in a crash.

The woman's children were also killed in the accident which occurred in the night at 77 bus stop along Shibiri Imude road

Police confirmed the fatal accident and said some people who were angry about the accident attempted to lynch the driver of the ill-fated vehicle

Ajamgbadi, Lagos state - A woman and her two children have been killed after a car rammed into them in Ajamgbadi area of Lagos state.

According to The Punch, the accident occurred on Saturday, December 2, around 8:30pm at 77 bus stop, Shibiri Imude road, Ajamgbadi, Lagos.

Lagos driver kills three

An eyewitness explained that the car was on top speed when it crushed the woman and her two children.

The eyewitness said:

“The driver was at a high speed when the car rammed into the woman and her two children. The trio died instantly.

“The driver of the car took off with his car. I guess he was scared of the boys there who wanted to lynch him. They, however, chased after him."

Fatal Lagos accident: Police react

When contacted, Benjamin Hundeyin, the state’s police spokesperson confirmed the incident.

He said the driver of the car ran off to the Shibiri police post as the mob attempted to lynch him.

He added that the mob chased him to the station with the same intent but he was saved by a team of detectives sent by the divisional police officer (DPO) from Ilemba Hausa division.

