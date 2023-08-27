Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been confirmed dead in the plane crash which occurred earlier in the week

This was made known on Sunday, August 27, following genetic analysis, Russian investigators said

Russia’s investigative committee hinted further that it was continuing its investigation into the causes of the crash

Genetics tests have confirmed the identities of all 10 people on board a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, August 23, including Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the Russian investigative committee, Sky News reported.

Announcing the results of DNA testing on the bodies of victims, the committee said Prigozhin and top leaders of the group were killed when his plane crashed in the Tver region of Russia, Russia's investigative committee further confirmed, The Washington Post report added.

The committee also disclosed that 10 people named by Russia's aviation board as being on board the crashed jet as dead.

“Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region,” Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman from Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet," she added.

Meanwhile, the committee has not shared any details of the test, and it has not been independently verified that Prigozhin is dead.

