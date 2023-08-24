Just a day after the Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly died in a plane crash, Vladimir Putin has commented publicly on it

The Russian President praised his former caterer as a "savvy businessman" who "made serious mistakes"

Putin also sent his condolences to the families of the ten people who died in the plane crash - which came exactly two months after Prigozhin's brief mutiny

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has broken his silence on the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner, a private military company.

Legit.ng had reported how Prigozhin died in a plane crash that resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

When news of Prigozhin’s death broke on Wednesday, August 23, there were conspiracy thoughts that Putin had a hand in it.

Putin has expressed condolences over the Prigozhin plane crash

But speaking at a meeting with the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in the Kremlin, the Russian leader said Prigozhin was “a man of difficult fate, but talented,” Aljazeera reported.

“First of all, I want to express my sincere condolences to the families of all the victims, this is always a tragedy,” said Putin.

He added in televised comments that it was necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed. The Russian president said the inquiry would take some time.

He said Prigozhin was a talented man who made “mistakes” and the Wagner crash victims made a “significant contribution” in Ukraine, CNN report added.

“Indeed, if they were there, it seems … preliminary information suggests that Wagner Group employees were also on board,” Putin noted further during a meeting with the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in the Kremlin, added.

