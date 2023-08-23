The Wagner Group boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has died in a plane crash in Russia, with nine other people on board also dead

The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia reportedly initiated an investigation of the crash of a plane that happened in the Tver Region on Wednesday, August 23

A business jet crash in Russia has killed 10, and Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, the authorities said

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner, a private military company, has been killed in a plane crash, according to the BBC.

Wagner group leader, Prigozhin killed in Moscow plane crash, Russian media disclosed. Photo credit: BBC

Ten people were on board the private jet that crashed in the north of Moscow, the capital of Russia, AlJazeera reported.

The Russian Civil Aviation Authority said seven passengers and three crew were on board the Embraer aircraft, which was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, AfricanNews report added.

A business jet en route from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed Wednesday (Aug. 23), killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said.

Prigozhin died amid Niger coup

Meanwhile, Prigozhin shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny just two days ago.

Prigozhin appeared to be in Africa in the video, and he also spoke about Russia making the continent “free”.

The video, shared on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner Group, was released amid the ongoing fear within Africa on the likely invasion of Niger.

The coupists in Niger had reached out to Russia to assist in the event of a possible clash with ECOWAS troops.

Who is Prigozhin?

It was long reported that Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, sometimes called “Putin’s chef”, because of his catering businesses that hosted dinners that Vladimir Putin attended with foreign dignitaries — had links with Wagner and Utkin personally.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng cannot authoritatively confirm that Prigozhin was actually on the plane.

