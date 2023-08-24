United States President, Joe Biden, has pointed finger at Russian President, Vladimir Putin following the death of Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin

Prigozhin died in a private jet crash between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Wednesday, August 23

Reacting to Prigozhin's death, Biden said there's hardly anything that happens in Russia that Putin is not aware of

Washington DC, United States - President Joe Biden of the United States, has linked the death of Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash to Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s involvement.

Prigozhin and senior Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin were among 10 people travelling on an Embraer business jet that crashed on Wednesday evening crash between Moscow and St Petersburg.

Speaking after a briefing, Biden said he is not surprised about the plane crash because there’s nothing that happens in Russia without Putin’s knowledge, The Guardian reported.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised.

“There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer.”

Prigozhin’s death warning to Russian elites

Sharing Biden’s sentiment, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said the plane crash was “a signal from Putin to Russia’s elites ahead of the 2024 elections. ‘Beware! Disloyalty equals death.”

The tragic incident happened exactly two months after Wagner's forces marched on Moscow following Prigozhin’s longstanding feud with the military.

Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak, whose father Putin once described as his mentor shared the same sentiment that Prigozhin’s death is a warning to Russian elites

Sobchak via telegram said:

“Absolutely clear signal to all the elites, in fact. To everyone who had any seditious thoughts.”

