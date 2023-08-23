The Indian’s Chandrayaan-3 spaceship mission is a couple of hours away from a successful landing on the mood after a failed attempt by a Russian ship.

As reported by Reuters, a similar moon exploration was undertaken by a Russian space jet but crashed on its way to landing on the mood.

The Chandrayaan-3 jetted off on Friday, July 14, from Sriharikota Space Centre in south India. Photo Credit: ISRO/AFPTV and DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP

However, India is on the verge of making history this Wednesday, August 23, by becoming the first country whose spaceship would land on the moon’s south pole.

In a report by BBC, the mission’s goal is to explore and get water-based ice that scientists can use to help support human habitation on the mood in the future.

How many countries had successfully soft-landing on moon?

India has an opportunity to become the fourth country to successfully land on the moon after Russia, the USA and China, who have done it multiple times.

Russia became the first country to achieve this feat when it had a soft lunar landing in 1959 and 1966, respectively, while the USA followed suit a few months later in 1966.

China achieved the feat in 2013 and, most recently, in 2019. On the other hand, the USA has had 11 soft Luna landings on the moon, the most by any nation.

However, India has the chance to become the first country to have a successful soft Luna landing on the moon’s south pole.

The USA, Russia and China have all landed near the moon’s equator, not the South Pole.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that India made an attempt earlier in 2019, but its Chandrayaan-2 mission failed after it crashed.

The Chandrayaan-3 is a couple of hours from achieving the impossible, and it was gathered that the spaceship had jetted off on Friday, July 14, from Sriharikota Space Centre in south India.

