IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu has lost his appeal against the British government in assisting him out of the DSS detention

Kanu had filed a suit against the United Kingdom government urging them to take definite action about his case

The court dismissed Kanu's case stating that the matter is still properly before the Nigerian courts

London, United Kingdom- The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has lost an appeal filed against the United Kingdom (UK) government concerning his detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Nigeria.

According to Premium Times, Kanu, who is also a British citizen, in 2022, mounted pressure on the UK government to intervene in his case with the Nigerian government.

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu loses appeal against UK Government concerning his DSS detention. Photo Credits: Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu had approached the courts to obtain an order to compel the British government to make public statements to condemn his detention in Nigeria as a British citizen.

The separatist leader commenced his legal battle against the UK government by filing his case at a High Court in London in 2022.

He sued the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) – also referred to as Foreign Secretary – as the representative of the UK government.

Kanu's case was dismissed by the court on 23 March 2023, after which he filed an appeal at the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal, Royal Courts of Justice, in London to challenge the High Court’s decision.

In another victory for the UK government, the Court of Appeal dismissed Kanu’s appeal on 7 July.

Why IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu's case was dismissed by the UK court

The court ruled that it could not interfere in UK government's decision on the IPOB leader’s detention and conditions in Nigeria.

The court also held that it could not force the Foreign Secretary sued by Kanu as the representative of the UK government to “reach a firm view” on the matter while the Nigerian government’s case against him was still at Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

“I consider, therefore, that it is not irrational for the Foreign Secretary to refrain from reaching a firm view while the matter is still properly before the Nigerian courts.”

The court also held that there was no procedural breach committed by the Foreign Secretary by refusing to make a public statement to condemn Kanu’s incarceration.

The judgement read:

“Here the Respondent has given information about the steps which have been taken on Mr Kanu’s behalf and has explained why he is unwilling to make public statements. The real complaint in this case is substantive (refusal to reach a firm view) rather than procedural.”

