The umbrella organisation for trade unions in Nigeria, NLC, is free to protest or go on strike, according to their lawyer, Femi Falana

Falana (SAN), the counsel to the organised labour, argued that no court in the land has issued a perpetual injunction restraining Nigerian workers from participating in peaceful rallies convened by the NLC

The NLC strike is scheduled to commence across the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has told the federal government that there is no court order stopping it from holding a peaceful protest or strike.

In a letter dated Friday, July 28, 2023, and addressed to the permanent secretary (PS) of the federal ministry of justice, the NLC via a letter from Femi Falana Chambers stated that the right to demonstrate and protest on matters of public concern was in the public’s interest, Vanguard newspaper reported.

The planned NLC strike is not a contempt of court, says Femi Falana. Photo credits: @NLCHeadquarters, @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

Planned NLC strike lawful, Falana insists

The letter was titled ”Re-NLC in contempt of court,” and signed by Sam Ogala, according to This Day newspaper.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It partly reads:

“In your reaction to the decision of Nigerian workers to participate in peaceful rallies to protest the worsening economic crisis in the country, you were reported to have accused the leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress of treating the order of the National Industrial Court with contempt.

“Contrary to your unwarranted allegation, the Nigeria Labour Congress does not intend to disobey the ex parte order of the National Industrial Court to the effect that ‘The defendants/respondents are hereby restrained from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice, dated June 5, 2023.’”

Tension as NLC issues fresh update on strike, gives Nigerians important directive

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the NLC advised people to stock their homes with food items ahead of the commencement of its seven-day strike.

The strike is intended to protest the removal of fuel subsidy and the worrying cost of living in the country.

The NLC noted that the warning had become necessary due to the fact that the strike would cripple the entire country.

“The new president himself knows things are difficult”: Orji Kalu speaks to NLC about proposed strike

Legit.ng also reported that the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, appealed to the NLC not to embark on the proposed strike.

Kalu said the NLC should not ridicule the economy with their proposed strike but rather consider dialogue with the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng