The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, critiqued the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) over its presidential election petition tribunal prediction

In a statement, Atiku's media adviser Paul Ibe described the EIU report as an embarrassment and a disregard for the judiciary

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of hiring merchants out of desperation to buy legitimacy

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President and presidential bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the prediction of the Economist Intelligence Unit on the presidential election and the ongoing presidential election tribunal.

The media adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe, made this known via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, July 30.

He said:

“While we wish to express our intention to apply cautious restraint in responding to the EIU on this disgraceful outing, let this be considered as a stern warning to the body to respect Nigeria’s democracy and the institution of our judiciary, and that next time, they should be more circumspect before they jump on any trade by barter jaundiced reports about Nigeria.”

Atiku accuse APC of hiring merchants

As contained in the statement, Ibe described the report as an embarrassment, alleging that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had hired them as merchants of confusion.

The statement reads:

“What is also obvious in the report is that it is a merchant purchased by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to confuse the country in an uphill task to defend the sham election of February 25, which only retained the ruling party in office.”

“It is disappointing that the EIU would condescend to ballot laundering for the ruling party in the most populous Black country."

Ibe also noted that the APC had all the opportunity to present a profound case of legitimacy but instead resorted to buying “anything at sight to award legitimacy unto itself leaves much to the imagination of the people.”

Ibe described APC’s mover as a “breach of due process, anything that is being done outside the walls of the court that seeks to make short-circuited testimony about the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”

Meanwhile, amid the cases filed by the opposition at the election tribunal, President Bola Tinubu has received an assurance over his 'mandate'.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said the Supreme Court will not overturn Tinubu's presidency.

Analysts at the corporation predicted that Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, would be more terrific in the next poll.

